Jackson County, MI

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard June 6, 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Stuard at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. JTV file photo by Jeff Steers. Napoleon High School graduate Brian Stuard is headed back to the U.S. Golf Open. Stuard tied for...

jtv.tv

99.1 WFMK

Deserted Lone Star Steakhouse – Jackson, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Where have all the Lone Stars gone…long time passing?. Once one of the most frequented restaurants in Jackson, Lone Star Steakhouse has been sitting empty since...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of June 10, 11, and 12, 2022

Jackson Blues Fest. 6 PM to Midnight. NEW LOCATION: Jurassic Golf, 3600 Wayland Dr, Jackson. The Jackson Blues Fest is authentic Blues. 3 days of great Blues music including a spot for the lucky first 100 kids on Friday to play in the Harmonica Hounds. Great local and national acts all three days! Friday, June 10 (6 pm-midnight). The first 100 kids on Friday, June 10 will receive a free harmonica, t-shirt and sunglasses along with a mini harmonica lesson and the opportunity to perform with musicians. Adults $10, kids 12 and under free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Beer tent and food trucks on-site! For a complete up to date schedule and list of artists, visit www.jacksonbluesfest.com.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

R.W. Mercer Jackson Junior Golf Tour Kicks Off Tuesday

(June 10, 2022 7:30 AM) The R.W. Mercer Jackson Junior Golf Tour kicks off its season on Tuesday with an event at Deer Run Golf Course. The Tour teaches golfers under the age of 19 the rules of golf, etiquette, and tournament formats. Tour schedule starts at Deer Run on...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson College Boys Baseball Camp Returns

(June 10, 2022 3:31 PM) Boys Baseball Camp will play ball again this summer at Jackson College. Boys ages 6-13 can practice the game at a two-day camp, June 20-21 from 9 a.m. to noon., on the newly renovated baseball fields on Central Campus (2111 Emmons Road, Jackson, MI 49201).
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson Technology Park North Groundbreaking Set for June 15

Sign marking the new Jackson Technology Park North on County Farm Road in Blackman Charter Township. Photo by The Enterprise Group. (June 9, 2022 11:24 AM) The Enterprise Group of Jackson, Jackson County, Blackman Charter Township, and the Blackman Local Development Finance Authority today announced the Official Groundbreaking Ceremony of the new Jackson Technology Park North will occur on Wednesday, June 15 at 3:30 PM.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Life Jackson Loan Stations Installed at County Parks

The idea of placing free life jackets at County parks located on lakes originated with Sheriff Deputy Jay Truchan. Deputy Truchan recognized the need through recent drowning incidents and then began researching options for prevention. As a result, Deputy Truchan discovered many southern states have attempted to prevent these tragedies by making life jackets available without charge at loan stations. Deputy Truchan then contacted the Jackson County Parks & Recreation Department and local businesses to make this a reality.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Black bear believed to still be in the DeWitt Township area

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of DeWitt Township have been advised to take down their bird feeders and their store garbage inside as a black bear may still be in the area. Background: ‘Natural fear of humans’ -- Black bear sighted in Clinton County. The Michigan Department...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Olivet Forfeits MHSAA Baseball Tournament Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association confirmed Wednesday it has told Olivet it must forfeit its district championship baseball win this past Saturday over Marshall. At issue is a pitch count violation in the final game. Olivet thus forfeits also its Regional opening game against Charlotte and finishes the season with what it calls a 31-2 record, not counting the forfeits.
OLIVET, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Lloyd Carr’s grandson snubs Michigan for rival

On Thursday night, Saline High School quarterback CJ Carr officially announced that he is committing to Notre Dame. Carr, who is the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, currently plays for Saline High School and according to 247Sports, he is a 5-star rated quarterback. “I never wanted to...
SALINE, MI
WILX-TV

US-127 in Mason to close overnight due to bridge demolition

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is shutting down a portion of US-127 Friday night to demolish a bridge. The closure will start at Cover Road, between Bellvue and Barnes roads, at 8 p.m. It’s part of a multi-year resurfacing and bridge repair project in Ingham County....
MASON, MI
MLive.com

4-star WR Demitrius Bell commits to Michigan State

Michigan State landed another commitment from a recruit following an official visit last weekend. Demitrius Bell, a 2023 four-star receiver from Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., announced his commitment to the Spartans on Wednesday via Twitter. He took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend and was also on campus in April.
MURFREESBORO, TN
FanSided

Michigan State Football: Daniel Barker ranked No. 5 transfer TE in nation

Michigan State football has landed a slew of impressive transfers over the past two years, but Daniel Barker may be near the top of the list. After winning 11 games which includes a NY6 bowl victory, you’re going to recruit plenty of top talent and Mel Tucker did just that this past offseason in the transfer portal and with his 2022 class. Michigan State football is building for the future and on-field success is helping matters.
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Three Forgotten Michigan Criminals You Probably Never Heard Of

Most of us know the tales and rumors about the criminals that roamed Michigan, like Al Capone, the Purple Gang, John Dillinger, etc. But then there were the unheralded, forgotten desperate criminals that walked our streets, robbed our homes.....and killed our neighbors. Below are three such felons and hooligans whose...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Blues Fest kicks off Thursday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson is hosting music, food, and summer fun for the family to enjoy over the weekend. The Jackson Blues Fest kicks off Thursday. The festival is at a new location this year, at Jurassic Golf on Wyland Drive in Jackson. The event starts at 6 p.m....
JACKSON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ‘It’s home’ says regular of Kalamazoo’s Nina’s Café

KALAMAZOO, MI — Lois Ellis started bringing her daughter Terri Sage to Carousel Ice Cream in the 1960s. Nearly 60 years have passed, and Carousel is long gone, but Ellis still brings her daughter to the site where the ice cream parlor once stood. One of many regulars who frequent Nina’s Café, at 1710 W. Main St. in Tiffany’s Village shopping center, Ellis makes it a habit to eat at the cafe multiple times a week.
KALAMAZOO, MI

