Whitehall High School graduation 2022 (PHOTOS)

If you are looking to see a good tribute band in the Lower Bucks County area, you don’t have to look any farther than Bensalem. For over 20 years, this township has been putting on shows and they have amphitheater to showcase it . On occasion, they have had national acts such as Adler’s Appetite, David Cassidy and Earl Young’s Trammps. While the Guns and Roses drummer played a private event there, it stands as a testament to the national acts that can be drawn to the venue.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO