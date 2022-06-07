ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, PA

Whitehall High School graduation 2022 (PHOTOS)

By Saed Hindash
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whitehall High School held its commencement ceremony Monday night at the PPL Center. Contributing photographer Brandon Santiago was there...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

WINNER: $128K PA Lottery Treasure Hunt Ticket Sold In Lehigh Valley

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $128,000 was sold in the Lehigh Valley. The lucky Treasure Hunt ticket for the Thursday, June 9 drawing was sold at Sheetz on MacArthur Road in Whitehall, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 1-12-13-17-24. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Whitehall, PA
Whitehall, PA
Education
BUCKSCO.Today

Standardized Test Results Propel Bucks County School Districts to Statewide Best-of List

Two Bucks County School Districts did well in a 2022 statewide assessment of standardized test results. Two Bucks County school districts made the 2022 list of best educational environments across Pa. The analysis — done by the Pittsburgh Business Times — assessed standardized test scores. Ryan Mulligan reported the findings for the Philadelphia Business Journal, PBT‘s sister publication.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Highschool#Whitehall High School
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Man, 57, Killed In Dump Truck Crash

A 57-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in a crash involving a dump truck, authorities confirmed. The dump truck collided with another vehicle and hit a traffic sign support post near East 4th Street and Emery Street in Bethlehem just before 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, authorities said. Front...
BETHLEHEM, CT
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. invests additional $8.2 million in ByHeart baby formula plant near Lehigh Valley

To bring more relief to the ongoing baby formula shortage, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is pledging additional support for a new manufacturing plant in the state. Wolf announced a $8.25 million investment in ByHeart, the nation’s newest FDA-registered baby formula manufacturer, which is located in Berks County. The administration said the investment will allow ByHeart to increase capacity and hire more workers with hopes of feeding a half million more babies.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Missing person out of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department has announced a missing person on Wednesday. Police say, 13-year-old, Jonkairy Ramirez Abreu (pictured below) was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, after she didn’t return home from school. Law enforcement asks anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact Luzerne County 911 or the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
LehighValleyLive.com

Boycott over Martin’s Potato Rolls’ tie to Pa. governor candidate goes nationwide

A central Pennsylvania company and its Dutch brand of potato bread has rolled into a national controversy over its political ties. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe in Franklin County supplies its pillowy bread products to restaurants across the country, including Shake Shack, the international burger chain. Now customers and celebrity chefs across the nation are objecting to Martin’s support of Trump-endorsed Pa. governor candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarevalleynews.com

Bensalem Wednesday Night Concerts Start Off Strong In 2022

If you are looking to see a good tribute band in the Lower Bucks County area, you don’t have to look any farther than Bensalem. For over 20 years, this township has been putting on shows and they have amphitheater to showcase it . On occasion, they have had national acts such as Adler’s Appetite, David Cassidy and Earl Young’s Trammps. While the Guns and Roses drummer played a private event there, it stands as a testament to the national acts that can be drawn to the venue.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

N.J. weather: Strong thunderstorm threat looming this weekend with potential flooding, gusty winds

Some advice to anyone with outdoor plans this weekend: Keep your eye on the sky, and pay attention to any weather alerts on your phone. Forecasters say isolated rain showers and thunderstorms could spoil parts of the day in some areas of New Jersey on Saturday — although most of the day should be dry — and more intense thunderstorms are likely to rumble across the Garden State and eastern Pennsylvania on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
buckscountyherald.com

$1.4 million split lottery ticket wins in Perkasie

A Perkasie convenience store recently sold a winning lottery ticket, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The Cash 5 Quick Cash ticket was worth $1.4 million and will be split between two winners. Each will receive $707,016, before taxes, officials said. The Perkasie ticket was sold at Top Star Express, at 515 Dublin Pike, officials said.
PERKASIE, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Burglary in Berks County

BERN TWP, PA — The Bern Township Police say they are investigating a burglary that occurred on April 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 PM. Two suspects broke into a residence located on Tulpehocken Road in Bern Township, Berks County, while the victims were out of town. The suspects rummaged through the home, but nothing appeared to be stolen. One of the suspects was captured on video while inside the residence.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Rep. Diamond diagnosed with cancer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) announced he was recently diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer. Diamond says the cancer was detected early and his doctors made the diagnosis after checkups and screenings revealed abnormalities. Diamond is scheduled to undergo a procedure on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. COVID-19 hospital count doubled in May

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania rose to 1,329 as of June 1, about twice as many as a month earlier. The number includes both people hospitalized because of COVID-19 and people hospitalized for other reasons who tested positive for COVID-19. It’s included in the state health department’s monthly report on COVID-19...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
67K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy