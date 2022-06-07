ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'9-1-1' Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed

By Stephanie Downs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article9-1-1 will be back before you know it. Fox recently unveiled the release dates for its slate of programming, including the Angela Bassett-fronted series. Season 6 of 9-1-1 will officially be back this September. According to Fox, the next season of 9-1-1 will premiere on Monday, Sept. 19 at...

