'9-1-1' Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed

Martin fans are getting their prayers answered. After years of rumors of a reboot, the original cast is reuniting. Instead of an actual revised series, the beloved gang is coming back for a special reunion episode. Per an official press release, the 90-minute special, which will premiere on BET+, takes fans back to the iconic Martin living room set and reunites the original cast – Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II – for a once in a lifetime celebration of the show's five season-long history. Hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, the cast will look back on the show's most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford. Ford died at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm in 2016. He starred as Martin's best friend.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 DAYS AGO