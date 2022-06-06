ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Harry Wright Lake in Manchester scene of near-drowning Monday

By Erik Larsen, Asbury Park Press
MANCHESTER - One person was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River on Monday afternoon after he nearly drowned while attempting to swim from one side of Harry Wright Lake to the other, according to township police.

Police were summoned to the scene about 4:16 p.m. for a report of a missing swimmer. Upon their arrival, police learned that three males had developed fatigue while crossing the Pinelands lake, said police Capt. Vincent J. Manco, a department spokesman.

Two were helped to shore by good Samaritans while the third male was located underwater by members of the Whiting Volunteer Fire Department and the professional Manchester Fire Department. Life-saving measures were required on the victim, Manco said.

The Manchester EMS squad along with paramedics from RWJBarnabas Health responded to the scene, in addition to police from the patrol and investigations bureaus of the department, as well as additional volunteer firefighters from the Manchester Fire Department, he said.

The incident is under investigation by Manchester Police Detective Victoria Guarino.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com

