ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil settles up 1% on tight supply, U.S. crude at 13-week high

By Scott Disavino
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rklwD_0g2YoShG00

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained about 1% on Tuesday, with U.S. crude settling at a 13-week high on supply concerns, including no nuclear deal with Iran, and prospects for demand growth in China, which is relaxing lockdowns to control the pandemic.

Looking ahead, analysts polled by Reuters forecast U.S. crude inventories fell last week. A drop in crude stockpiles could further support prices.,

The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, will issue its inventory report at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Robert Yawger, executive director of energy futures at Mizuho, said "several numbers" in the EIA report are "within striking distance of historical lows," including possibly crude storage for the country, crude storage at Cushing, Oklahoma and crude storage in Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Brent futures gained $1.06, or 0.9%, to settle at $120.57 a barrel, its highest since May 31. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 91 cents, or 0.8%, to $119.41, its highest settlement since March 8 which matched an August 2008 settlement high.

The United States said Iran's demands on sanctions-lifting were preventing progress on revival of the 2015 nuclear deal. read more Analysts have said a deal could add 1 million barrels per day of world oil supply.

The U.S. EIA projected U.S. crude production and petroleum demand will both rise in 2022.

Prices also drew support from expectations demand would recover in China, where the capital Beijing and commercial hub Shanghai have been returning to normal after two months of lockdowns. read more

Also, analysts doubted global oil supplies would rise much following last week's OPEC+ decision to bring forward production increases. read more

The quota increase from OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers including Russia, is lower than the loss of Russian crude resulting from Western sanctions, analysts said, adding that it also fails to address a shortage in oil products.

Trafigura's CEO said oil prices could soon hit $150 a barrel and go higher this year, with demand destruction likely by the end of the year.

Goldman Sachs increased its Brent oil price forecasts by $10 to $135 a barrel for the period between the second half of 2022 and the first half of next year, citing an unresolved structural supply deficit. read more

In other supply concerns, the Sharara oilfield in Libya was halted again late on Mondayand in Norway, more than one in 10 offshore oil and gas workers plan strike action from Sunday if state-brokered wage mediation fails. read more

Additional reporting by Rowena Edwards in London and Isabel Kua in Singapore; Editing by Louise Heavens, David Goodman, David Gregorio and Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Petroleum#U S Oil Production#Gas Prices#Eia#Cushing
BBC

Why can't the US stop soaring oil and gas prices?

Texas oilman Jason Herrick is scrambling to pump more oil, chasing the promise of profit as oil prices soar. But despite his best efforts, he suspects output from his family-owned company will fall this year, for the third year in a row. It's been years since his Pantera Energy has...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

473K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy