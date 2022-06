The Beartooth Highway is one of the most iconic scenic drives in all of America, and it just opened for the summer season. The Beartooth Highway (US-212) stretches 68.7 miles and is located west of the North Entrance of Yellowstone National Park between Cooke City, Montana and Red Lodge, Montana. At its peak, the highway reaches an elevation of 10,947 feet. The highway briefly opened on Friday, May 27 before closing later on the same day due to weather conditions.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO