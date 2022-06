The three candidates for the two seats on the East Hampton Village Board who will be on the ballot for village voters on June 21 met in a virtual debate... more. The New York State Legislature has adopted a package of bills designed to hold water polluters financially accountable and to increase and protect access to the water supply. Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. of Sag Harbor and Senator Jim Gaughran of Northport sponsored all three bills, which now head to Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk for her signature or veto. The bills that concern polluter accountability would ensure chemical manufacturers are not let off the hook for part or all of the cost of water treatment. “These two bills are kind of a one-two punch in the State Legislature that would ... by Staff Writer.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO