MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You might call this a case of “Two’s Company; FOUR’s a crowd.”. This is 40-year-old Bobby Withers. According to Mobile Police, Withers and his girlfriend had been asked to leave an apartment, leased by another woman, where they had been staying. There was also another roommate, but he was still welcome. Investigators say Withers threatened the woman about being evicted.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO