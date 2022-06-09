Jail Employee Charged with Sexual Offense Against Inmate at the Detention Center in Annapolis

Source: Anne Arundel Cty Govt

A jail employee at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis has been charged with committing a sex offense against an inmate.

An Anne Arundel County Police Department press release said on June 5, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an alleged sex offense at the facility. "The investigation revealed a Jennifer Road Detention Center employee committed a 4th-degree sex offense against an inmate," department officials wrote.

Authorities said detectives obtained an arrest warrant and the employee, Joseph Oluwafemi Osiberu, 41, was arrested. Osiberu has been charged with multiple misdemeanor offenses, including 4th-degree sex offense-sexual contact and second degree assault, court records show.



In charging documents, detectives accuse Osiberu of making "hand to skin" contact with the exposed buttocks of an inmate. The inmate reportedly told investigators the contact was not consensual.

Further details were not immediately available.