Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hartley, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 07:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Castro; Hall; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 720 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Buffalo Lake to 8 miles east of Memphis, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart, Silverton, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Kress, Happy, Quitaque, Vigo Park, Claytonville, Mackenzie Reservoir, Brice, Valley Schools, Nazareth, Lakeview and Plaska Community. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

BRISCOE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO