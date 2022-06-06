ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State football adds Michigan transfer DB Jordan Morant

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football added to its secondary Monday night when defensive back Jordan Morant announced his commitment.

The Michigan transfer defensive back is headed to Starkville after two seasons with the Wolverines.

He appeared in eight games last season and recorded one tackle. He redshirted his freshman season of 2020.

Morant attended Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey. He was a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite.

Morant joins an experienced MSU secondary, as a likely safety, anchored by Jalen Green, Collin Duncan and Shawn Preston Jr.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football adds Michigan transfer DB Jordan Morant

