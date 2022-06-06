Mississippi State football adds Michigan transfer DB Jordan Morant

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football added to its secondary Monday night when defensive back Jordan Morant announced his commitment.

The Michigan transfer defensive back is headed to Starkville after two seasons with the Wolverines.

He appeared in eight games last season and recorded one tackle. He redshirted his freshman season of 2020.

Morant attended Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey. He was a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite.

Morant joins an experienced MSU secondary, as a likely safety, anchored by Jalen Green, Collin Duncan and Shawn Preston Jr.

