ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

South Dakota state golf day 1: Mitchell girls lead in Class AA, Sioux Falls Christian girls in A

By Michael McCleary and Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago

Mitchell holds a one-shot lead over Aberdeen Central after the first day of the Class AA girls state golf tournament in Brookings. The Kernels were +38 Monday, maintaining the lead even as the Golden Eagles grew closer and cut the score to a single stroke at day’s end.

Mitchell is led by Allison Meyerink, who leads the individual competition after Monday with a -1 for the day. Aberdeen Central has gotten a bit more balance, working its way to second place due to performances from Emma Dohrer (+6) who is tied for fourth in the individual scoring and Olivia Braun (+7) who is tied for seventh.

O’Gorman’s Lauren Sutcliffe (+2) and Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa (+4) round out the top three after the first day. Here are the results from Monday’s Class AA girls state golf tournament.

Team scores

1. Mitchell, +38; 2. Aberdeen Central, +39; 3. Pierre T.F. Riggs +42; T4. Harrisburg +47; T4. O'Gorman +47; T4. Rapid City Stevens +47; 7. Yankton +55; 8. Huron +56; 9. Spearfish +63; 10. Sioux Falls Lincoln +69; 11. Watertown +73; 12. Brookings +81; 13. Sioux Falls Washington +116; 14. Sioux Falls Jefferson +130

Individual scores

1. Allison Meyerink, Mitchell, -1; 2. Lauren Sutcliffe, O'Gorman, +2; 3 Reese Jansa, Harrisburg, +4; T4. Emma Dohrer, Aberdeen Central, +6; T4. Ashton Austreim, Brookings, +6; T4. Tanna Phares, Rapid City Stevens, +6; T7. Olivia Braun, Aberdeen Central, +7; T7. Alison Kennedy, Spearfish, +7; T7. Bryn Huber, Huron, +7; T7. Madilyn Brakke, Pierre T.F. Riggs, +7; T11. Mattie Weidenbach, Harrisburg, +8; T11. Jillian Eidsness, Yankton, +8; T13. Riley Zebroski, Watertown, +9 ; T13. Quinn Dannenbring, Mitchell, +9; T15. Sara Sudenga, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, +10; T15. Lauren Knapp, Rapid City Stevens, +10; 17. Morgan Lisburg, Pierre T.F. Riggs, +11; T18. Kenya Bigelow, Huron, +12; T18. Haley Nadeau, Pierre T.F. Riggs, +12; T18. Ellie Jo Simpson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, +12; T18. Ariahna Wells, Sioux Falls Lincoln, +12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46TyVe_0g2Yl1Il00

Class A girls

Sioux Falls Christian holds a two-shot lead over Vermillion in yet another close girls state golf battle after day one at the Class A girls state golf tournament in Sioux Falls.

The Chargers placed two competitors in the top-9 Monday, with Sydney Tims sitting in seventh with a +14 and Cecelia VanDenTop tied for ninth with a +16. Vermillion has two in the top-9 as well, with Emma Willert ending Monday in eighth with a +15 and Megan Brady tied for ninth with a +16.

Chamberlain and Canton are separated by just one shot in third and fourth, but the third-place Cubs sit 17 strokes behind Vermillion in the No. 2 spot. Canton's Olivia Sorlie leads the individual competition after day one with a +4. St. Thomas More's Rylan Horning (+8) and Beresford's Maiya Muller (+9) round out the top-3.

Here are the results from Monday's Class A girls golf state tournament.

Individual scores

1. Olivia Sorlie, Canton, +4; 2. Rylan Horning, St. Thomas More, +8; 3. Maiya Muller, Beresford, +9; 4. Keva Burshiem, Flandreau, +11; 5. Lyric Riepma, West Central, +12; 6. Julia Steffensen, Sioux Valley, +13;; 7. Sydney Tims, Sioux Falls Christian, +14; 8. Emma Willert, Vermillion, +15; T9. Cecelia VanDenTop, Sioux Falls Christian, +16; T9. Marion Mischel, Milbank, +16; T9. Megan Brady, Vermillion +16; T9. Claire Crawford, Aberdeen Roncalli, +16; 13. Tori Peterson, Sioux Falls Christian, +17; T14. Dakotah Larson, West Central, +19; T14. Stephanie Carr, Vermillion, +19; T16. Elise Hajek, Elk Point-Jefferson, +20; T16. Izzy McNaughton, Tea Area, +20; T16. Kensie Mulheron, Vermillion, +20; T19. Devan Dougherty, Winner Area, +21; T19. Carly Guthmiller, Groton Area, +21; T19. Claire Lamfers, Sioux Falls Christian, +21

Team scores

1. Sioux Falls Christian +68; 2. Vermillion +70; 3. Chamberlain +87; 4. Canton +88; 5. West Central +105; 6. St. Thomas More +108; 7. Winner Area +110; 8. Madison +120; 9. Sioux Valley +121; 10. Dell Rapids +137; 11. Mobridge-Pollock +162; 12. Belle Fourche +173; 13. Custer +176

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MgYN_0g2Yl1Il00

Class B girls

The weather temporarily stopped things in Rapid City at the Class B girls state golf tournament, but as play resumed Bison/Hettinger/Scranton finished the day at the top of the leaderboard.

Bison/Hettinger/Scranton held a six-stroke lead over Chester Area through the first 18 holes of the tournament. Miller trailed Chester Area by a stroke, while Deubrook Area (+68) and Burke (+73) rounded out the top five teams.

Miller's Jayce Pugh paced the field in the first round, shooting +5; which gave her a four-stroke advantage over Greta Anderson of Bison/Hettinger/Scranton. Jones County's Kamri Kittleson shot +10, placing in the top three. Bison/Hettinger/Scranton's Allison Kahler sat in fourth place (+11) and Potter County's Neva Mikkelsen (+14) finished the day in fifth.

Individual scores

1. Jayce Pugh, Miller +5; 2. Greta Anderson, Bison/Hettinger/Scranton +9; 3. Kamri Kittleson, Jones County +10; 4. Allison Kahler, Bison/Hettinger/Scranton +11; 5. Neva Mikkelsen, Potter County +14; 6. Allison Andrews, Deubrook Area +15; T-7. Jadyn McDonald, Chester Area +16; T-7. Ayla McDonald, Chester Area +16; T-7. Adisyn Indahl, Burke +16; T-10. Olivia Olson, Sully Buttes +17; T-10. Karlie Cameron, White River +17; 12. Brynn Roehrich, Clark/Willow Lake +18; 13. Mackenzie Everson, Castlewood +20; T-14. Ashton Summerville, Platte-Geddes +21; T-14. Jaden Kortan, Bon Homme +21; T-14 Rylee Conrad, Scotland/Meno +21; T-17. Bailey Landmark, Deubrook Area +22; T-17. Gabby Kast, Faulkton Area +22; T-19. Mia Glanzer, Howard +23; T-19. Hayden Thorton, Rapid City Christian +23; T-19. Olivia Mikkelsen, Potter County +23; T-19. Kaihlyn Anderberg, Miller +23; T-19. Berkley Groos, Colman-Egan; T-19. Taryn Hettick, Selby Area +23.

Team scores

1. Bison/Hettinger/Scranton +51; 2. Chester Area +57; 3. Miller +58; 4. Deubrook Area +68; 5. Burke +73; 6. Castlewood +84; 7. Howard +87; 8. Potter County +90; 9. Garretson +95; 10. McCook Central/Montrose +101; 11. Mount Vernon/Plankinton +106; 12. Clark/Willow Lake +110; 13. Deuel +112; 14. White River +119; 15. Webster Area +120.

Class B boys

The weather cut the day short at the Elks Golf Course in Rapid City, but ultimately, it was Gregory who was atop the leaderboard with a team score of +19, leading the Class B state golf tournament.

Due to the weather, the tournament has changed to a one-round format, eliminating the second day. Instead, golfers will wrap up their performances on Tuesday, with the first-round scores being their final totals.

Gregory was the only team that had all four players finishing their first round. Ethan trailed Gregory by a stroke, while Garretson and Hamlin were tied for third.

Through 15 holes, Cooper Long of Garretson holds a two-stroke lead over Faulkton Area's Bennett Cassens, Gregory's Coy Determan, Stanley County's Daysen Titze and Wall's Reid Hansen. Only Cassens and Determan had finished on Monday.

Play is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m.,

Individual scores

1. Cooper Long, Garretson +2 (thru 15); T-2. Bennett Cassens, Faulkton Area +4 (F); T-2. Coy Determan, Gregory +4 (F); T-2. Daysen Titze +4 (thru 16); T-2. Reid Hansen, Wall +4 (thru 12); 6. Kody Klumb, Ethan +5 (F); T-7. Trey Murray, Gregory +6 (F); T-7. Lane Hodges, Howard +6 (thru 17); T-7 Brock Krueger, Wessington Springs +6 (thru 16); T-7. Kaiden Weinreis, Doland +6 (thru 13); T-7. Ben Wilber, Hanson +6 (thru 12); T-7. Tommy Aughenbaugh, De Smet +6 (thru 11); T-13. Sam Hansen, Great Plains Lutheran +7 (F); T-13 Carson Pederson, Hamlin +7 (F); T-13 Aiden Riggs, Ethan +7 (thru 15); T-13. Aiden Abraham, Hamlin +7 (thru 12); T-13. Jackson Wadsworth, Hamlin +7 (thru 11); T-18. Ashton Olivier, Chester Area +8 (F); T-18. Luke Peterson, Ipswich +8 (F); T-18. Rett Osthus, De Smet +8 (F); T-18 Rylan Gerlach, Ethan +8 (thru 15); T-18 Emmet Dinger, Wall +8 (thru 15); T-18. Sawyer Uhing, +8 Colman-Egan (thru 12); Oliver Fritzsche, Miller, +8 (thru 12).

Team scores

1. Gregory +19 (F); 2. Ethan +20 (thru 15-18); T-3. Garretson (thru 14-18); T-3. Hamlin +21 (thru 11-18); T-5. Faulkton Area +24 (thru 12-18); T-5. Wall +24 (thru 12-18); T-7. De Smet +28 (thru 11-18); T-7. Hanson +28 (thru 12-17); 9. Chester Area +29 (thru 16-18); 10. Ipswich +30 (thru 15-18); 11. Howard +41 (thru 12-17); 12. Sully Buttes +42 (thru 15-18); 13. Deubrook Area +43 (thru 12-18); 14. Doland +48 (thru 13-18); 15. Great Plains Lutheran +51 (thru 13-18); 16. Wessington Springs +52 (thru 16-18); 17. Hill City +54 (12-15); 18. Bridgewater-Emery +56 (thru 11-18); 19. Freeman +79 (thru 14-15); 20. Castlewood +92 (thru 13-18).

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota state golf day 1: Mitchell girls lead in Class AA, Sioux Falls Christian girls in A

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97-3

South Dakota’s Six Best Lakes for Fishing

Our friends over at Dakota News Now in the Severe Weather Center say this weekend is actually going to be nice for a change. A partly cloudy sky is forecasted with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for Sioux Falls and the surrounding area through Sunday. If you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
City
Huron, SD
City
Canton, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Beresford, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Garretson, SD
Mitchell, SD
Sports
City
Vermillion, SD
City
Watertown, SD
City
Mitchell, SD
City
Brookings, SD
City
Milbank, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

The Latest Craze on South Dakota Highways? Hypermiling

With gas and diesel prices as high as they are, some people are doing just about everything they can to squeeze a few more miles out of a tank of gas. Maybe you're one of these Hyper-Milers or maybe you've been caught driving behind one of them either here in Sioux Falls or along I-90 or I-29 or one of our state highways. So, what is a hypermiler? Here you go.
KELOLAND TV

Regional jails panel will travel to three S.D. cities

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota legislators studying regional jails will visit Aberdeen, Sioux Falls and Vermillion later this year. Those choices will give the committee a chance to see Brown County’s proposal for a combined facility that would also help the South Dakota Department of Corrections relieve overcrowding at the state women’s prison in Pierre.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota GOP state convention dealing with ‘fake registrations’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Republicans will be gathering for their state convention in less than two weeks. Ahead of the event, which will be held in Watertown, officials say fake accounts are registering to attend. On the event’s website, the standard delegate for Saturday Floor Access is charging $1 and the ticket provides insight to the issue.
WATERTOWN, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Olson
KELOLAND TV

Local insurrectionist suspects; Buhl’s case reopened; 1972 flood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The rape trial in Hughes County for Mason Buhl has been pushed back until October. If you remember, Buhl was the teenager who was sentenced in the Harrisburg School Shooting back in 2015. He never served prison time, but was given a 25 year suspended sentence.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Harrisburg school shooter case reopened

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rape trial in Hughes County for Mason Buhl has been pushed back until October. If you recall, Buhl is the man who was sentenced in the Harrisburg School Shooting back in 2015. He never served prison time but was given a 25-year suspended...
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Brookings man faces charges for ‘swinging punches’ at firefighters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say firefighters were responding to a fire when a man approached and attempted to assault them. Authorities say around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to eastern Sioux Falls to assist Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responders. The firefighters were called to extinguish an open burn pit when they were confronted by a male who approached and tried swinging punches at them. Firefighters were able to detain the suspect and held him on the ground until police officers arrived.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bike and pedestrian barriers erected in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new pair of “protected spaces” has arisen in Sioux Falls, one in downtown and one near the outdoor campus, installed for the protection of pedestrians and cyclists. The first, a pedestrian ‘bump-out’ is installed at the northwest corner of 11th and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Golf Course#Aberdeen Central#Kernels#T7
KELOLAND TV

Human-caused fire; dumped carp; Volga graffiti

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Officials say a fire at an abandoned building in Meade County may have been intentionally set. Authorities in Brookings County are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

SD State Senator Wins Primary

Incumbent Republican State Senator Jim Bolin of Canton won the District 16 Senate primary race this week over long time legislator Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley by a fifty two to forty eight percent margin. Bolin says the newly redrawn district was a big factor……. Bolin says he spent a...
CANTON, SD
sdpb.org

Proposed Sioux Falls meatpacking plant faces petition challenge

A producer-owned hog processor says its new slaughterhouse proposed for Sioux Falls would help mitigate some of the state's recent pork supply chain issues. But a ballot measure allowing Sioux Falls voters to decide if they want another hog processing plant in city limits is expected to make its way onto the city's November ballot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wrong ballots given to 21 Sioux Falls voters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A day after the primary election, the Minnehaha county auditor summoned members of the election resolution board due to several people receiving the wrong ballots. 5 of the 8 members of the election resolution board showed up to correct the ballot mix-up. The board,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
kelo.com

Incumbent state legislator gets moved to S.D. District 16, loses in primary

CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Republican State Representative Richard Vasgaard from Centerville got thrown into a new district–District 16 in extreme southeast South Dakota–and got beat. Incumbent Rep. Kevin Jensen from Canton moves on to the general election with 33% of the vote. Challenger Karla Lems, also from...
CANTON, SD
wnax.com

Northwestern Energy Cuts Ribbon on New Building

Northwestern Energy cut the ribbon on their new Yankton office – warehouse Tuesday. Manager Brad Wenande says they were able to move all of their people and equipment into the one building…. Wenande says they needed the room….. Wenande says they also moved their customer service center...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Brookings girl finds tracer in car

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A girl in Brookings was going about her day when she found a tracking device under the hood of her car. This happened as her dad was looking at her car. “The car was at my house, my dad was working on it, we had...
BROOKINGS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy