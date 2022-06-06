South Dakota state golf day 1: Mitchell girls lead in Class AA, Sioux Falls Christian girls in A

Mitchell holds a one-shot lead over Aberdeen Central after the first day of the Class AA girls state golf tournament in Brookings. The Kernels were +38 Monday, maintaining the lead even as the Golden Eagles grew closer and cut the score to a single stroke at day’s end.

Mitchell is led by Allison Meyerink, who leads the individual competition after Monday with a -1 for the day. Aberdeen Central has gotten a bit more balance, working its way to second place due to performances from Emma Dohrer (+6) who is tied for fourth in the individual scoring and Olivia Braun (+7) who is tied for seventh.

O’Gorman’s Lauren Sutcliffe (+2) and Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa (+4) round out the top three after the first day. Here are the results from Monday’s Class AA girls state golf tournament.

Team scores

1. Mitchell, +38; 2. Aberdeen Central, +39; 3. Pierre T.F. Riggs +42; T4. Harrisburg +47; T4. O'Gorman +47; T4. Rapid City Stevens +47; 7. Yankton +55; 8. Huron +56; 9. Spearfish +63; 10. Sioux Falls Lincoln +69; 11. Watertown +73; 12. Brookings +81; 13. Sioux Falls Washington +116; 14. Sioux Falls Jefferson +130

Individual scores

1. Allison Meyerink, Mitchell, -1; 2. Lauren Sutcliffe, O'Gorman, +2; 3 Reese Jansa, Harrisburg, +4; T4. Emma Dohrer, Aberdeen Central, +6; T4. Ashton Austreim, Brookings, +6; T4. Tanna Phares, Rapid City Stevens, +6; T7. Olivia Braun, Aberdeen Central, +7; T7. Alison Kennedy, Spearfish, +7; T7. Bryn Huber, Huron, +7; T7. Madilyn Brakke, Pierre T.F. Riggs, +7; T11. Mattie Weidenbach, Harrisburg, +8; T11. Jillian Eidsness, Yankton, +8; T13. Riley Zebroski, Watertown, +9 ; T13. Quinn Dannenbring, Mitchell, +9; T15. Sara Sudenga, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, +10; T15. Lauren Knapp, Rapid City Stevens, +10; 17. Morgan Lisburg, Pierre T.F. Riggs, +11; T18. Kenya Bigelow, Huron, +12; T18. Haley Nadeau, Pierre T.F. Riggs, +12; T18. Ellie Jo Simpson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, +12; T18. Ariahna Wells, Sioux Falls Lincoln, +12

Class A girls

Sioux Falls Christian holds a two-shot lead over Vermillion in yet another close girls state golf battle after day one at the Class A girls state golf tournament in Sioux Falls.

The Chargers placed two competitors in the top-9 Monday, with Sydney Tims sitting in seventh with a +14 and Cecelia VanDenTop tied for ninth with a +16. Vermillion has two in the top-9 as well, with Emma Willert ending Monday in eighth with a +15 and Megan Brady tied for ninth with a +16.

Chamberlain and Canton are separated by just one shot in third and fourth, but the third-place Cubs sit 17 strokes behind Vermillion in the No. 2 spot. Canton's Olivia Sorlie leads the individual competition after day one with a +4. St. Thomas More's Rylan Horning (+8) and Beresford's Maiya Muller (+9) round out the top-3.

Here are the results from Monday's Class A girls golf state tournament.

Individual scores

1. Olivia Sorlie, Canton, +4; 2. Rylan Horning, St. Thomas More, +8; 3. Maiya Muller, Beresford, +9; 4. Keva Burshiem, Flandreau, +11; 5. Lyric Riepma, West Central, +12; 6. Julia Steffensen, Sioux Valley, +13;; 7. Sydney Tims, Sioux Falls Christian, +14; 8. Emma Willert, Vermillion, +15; T9. Cecelia VanDenTop, Sioux Falls Christian, +16; T9. Marion Mischel, Milbank, +16; T9. Megan Brady, Vermillion +16; T9. Claire Crawford, Aberdeen Roncalli, +16; 13. Tori Peterson, Sioux Falls Christian, +17; T14. Dakotah Larson, West Central, +19; T14. Stephanie Carr, Vermillion, +19; T16. Elise Hajek, Elk Point-Jefferson, +20; T16. Izzy McNaughton, Tea Area, +20; T16. Kensie Mulheron, Vermillion, +20; T19. Devan Dougherty, Winner Area, +21; T19. Carly Guthmiller, Groton Area, +21; T19. Claire Lamfers, Sioux Falls Christian, +21

Team scores

1. Sioux Falls Christian +68; 2. Vermillion +70; 3. Chamberlain +87; 4. Canton +88; 5. West Central +105; 6. St. Thomas More +108; 7. Winner Area +110; 8. Madison +120; 9. Sioux Valley +121; 10. Dell Rapids +137; 11. Mobridge-Pollock +162; 12. Belle Fourche +173; 13. Custer +176

Class B girls

The weather temporarily stopped things in Rapid City at the Class B girls state golf tournament, but as play resumed Bison/Hettinger/Scranton finished the day at the top of the leaderboard.

Bison/Hettinger/Scranton held a six-stroke lead over Chester Area through the first 18 holes of the tournament. Miller trailed Chester Area by a stroke, while Deubrook Area (+68) and Burke (+73) rounded out the top five teams.

Miller's Jayce Pugh paced the field in the first round, shooting +5; which gave her a four-stroke advantage over Greta Anderson of Bison/Hettinger/Scranton. Jones County's Kamri Kittleson shot +10, placing in the top three. Bison/Hettinger/Scranton's Allison Kahler sat in fourth place (+11) and Potter County's Neva Mikkelsen (+14) finished the day in fifth.

Individual scores

1. Jayce Pugh, Miller +5; 2. Greta Anderson, Bison/Hettinger/Scranton +9; 3. Kamri Kittleson, Jones County +10; 4. Allison Kahler, Bison/Hettinger/Scranton +11; 5. Neva Mikkelsen, Potter County +14; 6. Allison Andrews, Deubrook Area +15; T-7. Jadyn McDonald, Chester Area +16; T-7. Ayla McDonald, Chester Area +16; T-7. Adisyn Indahl, Burke +16; T-10. Olivia Olson, Sully Buttes +17; T-10. Karlie Cameron, White River +17; 12. Brynn Roehrich, Clark/Willow Lake +18; 13. Mackenzie Everson, Castlewood +20; T-14. Ashton Summerville, Platte-Geddes +21; T-14. Jaden Kortan, Bon Homme +21; T-14 Rylee Conrad, Scotland/Meno +21; T-17. Bailey Landmark, Deubrook Area +22; T-17. Gabby Kast, Faulkton Area +22; T-19. Mia Glanzer, Howard +23; T-19. Hayden Thorton, Rapid City Christian +23; T-19. Olivia Mikkelsen, Potter County +23; T-19. Kaihlyn Anderberg, Miller +23; T-19. Berkley Groos, Colman-Egan; T-19. Taryn Hettick, Selby Area +23.

Team scores

1. Bison/Hettinger/Scranton +51; 2. Chester Area +57; 3. Miller +58; 4. Deubrook Area +68; 5. Burke +73; 6. Castlewood +84; 7. Howard +87; 8. Potter County +90; 9. Garretson +95; 10. McCook Central/Montrose +101; 11. Mount Vernon/Plankinton +106; 12. Clark/Willow Lake +110; 13. Deuel +112; 14. White River +119; 15. Webster Area +120.

Class B boys

The weather cut the day short at the Elks Golf Course in Rapid City, but ultimately, it was Gregory who was atop the leaderboard with a team score of +19, leading the Class B state golf tournament.

Due to the weather, the tournament has changed to a one-round format, eliminating the second day. Instead, golfers will wrap up their performances on Tuesday, with the first-round scores being their final totals.

Gregory was the only team that had all four players finishing their first round. Ethan trailed Gregory by a stroke, while Garretson and Hamlin were tied for third.

Through 15 holes, Cooper Long of Garretson holds a two-stroke lead over Faulkton Area's Bennett Cassens, Gregory's Coy Determan, Stanley County's Daysen Titze and Wall's Reid Hansen. Only Cassens and Determan had finished on Monday.

Play is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m.,

Individual scores

1. Cooper Long, Garretson +2 (thru 15); T-2. Bennett Cassens, Faulkton Area +4 (F); T-2. Coy Determan, Gregory +4 (F); T-2. Daysen Titze +4 (thru 16); T-2. Reid Hansen, Wall +4 (thru 12); 6. Kody Klumb, Ethan +5 (F); T-7. Trey Murray, Gregory +6 (F); T-7. Lane Hodges, Howard +6 (thru 17); T-7 Brock Krueger, Wessington Springs +6 (thru 16); T-7. Kaiden Weinreis, Doland +6 (thru 13); T-7. Ben Wilber, Hanson +6 (thru 12); T-7. Tommy Aughenbaugh, De Smet +6 (thru 11); T-13. Sam Hansen, Great Plains Lutheran +7 (F); T-13 Carson Pederson, Hamlin +7 (F); T-13 Aiden Riggs, Ethan +7 (thru 15); T-13. Aiden Abraham, Hamlin +7 (thru 12); T-13. Jackson Wadsworth, Hamlin +7 (thru 11); T-18. Ashton Olivier, Chester Area +8 (F); T-18. Luke Peterson, Ipswich +8 (F); T-18. Rett Osthus, De Smet +8 (F); T-18 Rylan Gerlach, Ethan +8 (thru 15); T-18 Emmet Dinger, Wall +8 (thru 15); T-18. Sawyer Uhing, +8 Colman-Egan (thru 12); Oliver Fritzsche, Miller, +8 (thru 12).

Team scores

1. Gregory +19 (F); 2. Ethan +20 (thru 15-18); T-3. Garretson (thru 14-18); T-3. Hamlin +21 (thru 11-18); T-5. Faulkton Area +24 (thru 12-18); T-5. Wall +24 (thru 12-18); T-7. De Smet +28 (thru 11-18); T-7. Hanson +28 (thru 12-17); 9. Chester Area +29 (thru 16-18); 10. Ipswich +30 (thru 15-18); 11. Howard +41 (thru 12-17); 12. Sully Buttes +42 (thru 15-18); 13. Deubrook Area +43 (thru 12-18); 14. Doland +48 (thru 13-18); 15. Great Plains Lutheran +51 (thru 13-18); 16. Wessington Springs +52 (thru 16-18); 17. Hill City +54 (12-15); 18. Bridgewater-Emery +56 (thru 11-18); 19. Freeman +79 (thru 14-15); 20. Castlewood +92 (thru 13-18).

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota state golf day 1: Mitchell girls lead in Class AA, Sioux Falls Christian girls in A