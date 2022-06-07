Ribbon cuttings held for five Marion County businesses

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Five Marion County women celebrated their entrepreneurship together at the newly renovated Middletown Commons today in White Hall.

The business owners held official ribbon cuttings for their stores including: White’s Fine Jewelry, A & K Clothing, Supplement Shack, Spa Oasis, and the Agnes and Alfred Boutique Company.

White’s Fine Jewelry and Spa Oasis had been open for business nearby for years but decided to relocate to Middletown Commons for more space and a higher traffic location.

Middletown Commons is a multi-million dollar project that has completely changed the look of the old Middletown Mall in White Hall.

The owners agree that running a successful business takes a lot of support from the community and much more.

“I think most of us that I know right around here too have a lot of support from our husbands and our families so that’s really, it’s a great feeling to be able to do something on your own but to have the support of people that love ya,” said Nicoline Harr, the owner of Supplement Shack.

Jann Stewart, the owner of White’s Fine Jewelry, said, “I think that having female owned businesses just says that people are out their and they’re willing to take risks and women are willing to take risks, but, I think again it just that community support and people saying hey we’re willing to invest in our community, now come and invest in us.”

