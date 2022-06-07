ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies after road rage incident in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)— A woman died following a road rage incident near 22 nd Street and Blackwelder in Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the woman and another driver pulled onto 22 nd Street. The woman then pulled in front of the other driver and caused him to rear end her.

She got upset, left her vehicle, had a medical episode, and died.

First responders tried to revive her with Narcan and CPR but were unsuccessful.

Authorities are investigating but do not believe her death to be suspicious at this time.

Katrina Hill
3d ago

Not suspicious. Just terribly confusing. Usually it would be the rear-ender who got angry. Wonder if this was a swoop and squat scheme gone bad. Otherwise, from a legal standpoint, 'caused him to rear-end her' is a strange choice of words for a world where news outlets add "allegedly" even when a scoundrel is caught in the act. Legally, a rear-ending is by default blamed on the rear-ender except in cases of fraud or a case of someone backing into the person behind. Both have very high burdens of proof.

