Junction City, OR

Motorcycle crashes into pickup truck at Function 4 Junction car cruise in Junction City

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 4 days ago
A motorcycle crashed into a vintage pickup truck during the Function 4 Junction car cruising event in Junction City on Saturday evening, sending the two motorcycle riders flying and several to the hospital.

Video taken by a spectator shows the crash as the vintage Chevy pickup truck turning north from Third Avenue onto Highway 99, when a motorcycle with two riders crashes into the front of the truck, launching them off the bike at least 10 feet down the road. A passenger in the pickup truck was also knocked out of her vehicle during the crash.

Junction City Police did not return requests for comment Monday about the crash, but Function 4 Junction president Corrie Lucas said the road was reserved and blocked off for southbound traffic, and that he doesn't think the motorcycle should have been on that stretch of road. He said there were no major injuries to the two pickup truck passengers.

Emergency call logs show fire department medics responded at around 7:45 p.m., with two being sent to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. The scene was cleared at 8:24 p.m.

"The driver of the vehicle did not get injured but both he and the passenger went to the hospital and were later released later that night," said 51-year-old Junction City resident Lucas.

While the truck was part of the event, the motorcycle was not, Lucas said. Other than the crash, the two car cruises went well, he said. The cruise during Saturday night was reserved for cars and pickups from 1974 and older and has been around since 2003.

The Register-Guard

