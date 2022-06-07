Police are trying to identify human remains found in a wooded area near Lowell on May 26, and on Friday released some of the person's physical characteristics.

The remains are from a woman, likely between 30 and 50 years old, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. She is believed to have had dark hair, and was between 5 feet and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Police have described the death as suspicious.

The woman was wearing a white shirt with green stripes, with the sleeves removed, from the company Huf and a light-colored shirt with an elephant print on it, the Sheriff's Office said.

The remains were found a short distance off of West Boundary Road, east of Lowell, by a caller who said they found what they believed to be human remains, said Sgt. Thomas Speldrich with the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The person who found the remains is believed to be a bystander and not related to the death, he said.

Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains are human. Investigators are working with the Oregon State Police Crime Lab to determine the identity of the victim and cause of death.

"It's known to be human, but there has been some decomposition, so they're ball-parking it to be at a few weeks" since the time of death, Speldrich said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 and option 1.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com , and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Police: Human remains found in woods near Lowell is a woman in her 30s to 50s