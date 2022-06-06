OSU's Justin Blackmon, OU's Dewey Selmon among first-timers on College Football HOF ballot

Tim Tebow, who led Florida to two national championships and won the 2007 Heisman Trophy, is among the former players making a first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

The National Football Foundation announced on Monday the players and coaches eligible for election into the Hall of Fame, and 11 of the 80 FBS players are debuting on the ballot.

Hall of Fame ballots go to more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers. The votes are considered by the NFF’s Honors Courts, which then deliberates and selects a class of about a dozen players and two or three coaches.

College Football Hall of Famer and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin from Ohio State is the chairman of the Honors Court, which includes athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media from all over the country.

Some of the other former players on the ballot for the first time are quarterback Alex Smith of Utah, wide receiver Justin Blackmon of Oklahoma State, running back Ki-Jana Carter of Penn State, linebacker Luke Kuechly of Boston College and defensive lineman Dewey Selmon of Oklahoma.

Others with Oklahoma ties include OU linebacker Rocky Calmus, OU quarterback Josh Heupel, UCO offensive lineman John Fitzgerald and UCO quarterback Randy Page.

Extra points

COLLEGE GOLF: OU men's golf coach Ryan Hybl was named the winner Dave Williams Award, given annually to the national coach of the year the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Monday.

HIGH SCHOOLS: Perry High School’s 100-year wrestling dynasty will be celebrated the weekend of June 24-25 with a series of events, highlighted by the Centennial Reunion Banquet. Weekend festivities begin Friday, June 24 with a golf tournament at Perry Golf and Country Club and culminates with the Centennial Reunion Banquet at 6 p.m. June 25 at Perry Lower Elementary School. A limited number of tickets remain. For more information or to purchase tickets to any of the events, go to https://www.pwmpark.org/.

Staff and wire reports