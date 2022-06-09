ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crofton, MD

Nick Barton, 21, of Crofton, Dies in South County Boating Accident

Report Annapolis News
Report Annapolis News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgfj1_0g2Yhzsa00
GoFundMe

Nick Antonio Barton, a 21 year old resident of Crofton, died from a recent boating accident in Southern Anne Arundel County.

In a press release, the Department of Natural Resources Police said on June 4, at approximately 6:00 pm, officers responded to the West River in reference to a boating incident. According to the press release, Barton and five others were in a boat struck which, for an unknown reason, collided with a structure in the water. "The collision caused all six occupants to fall into the water. However, one failed to resurface," the release said. "Along with allied agencies, officers and divers searched the area for the missing boater, later identified as Mr. Barton." He was later found deceased in the water, authorities stated.

Sources say Barton was a student-athlete at Anne Arundel Community College. The school released a statement saying, "Anne Arundel Community College mourns the loss of men’s lacrosse student-athlete Nick Barton, who passed away in a boating accident this weekend. Nick was a three-year member of the Riverhawks’ men’s lacrosse team,"

"Our hearts are broken over the passing of Nick Barton,” said AACC athletic director Duane Herr. “Nick was a bright spot within the Riverhawk Athletics community who left a lasting impression on everyone he met. It was a privilege watching him grow and flourish over the last three years. Our sincere condolences go to his family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

A GoFundMe page was created in efforts to raise money towards a memorial scholarship in Barton's honor. For more information, go to: Memorial Scholarship in Honor of Nick Barton

Final arrangements are being handled by Beall Funeral Home in Bowie. An online obituary shows that friends and family are expected to begin paying their respects to Mr. Barton on Thursday, June 9. A full schedule of the services are as follows:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hH275_0g2Yhzsa00
Source: Beall Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Crofton, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Crofton, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Accidents
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Bowie, MD
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Barton
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Report Annapolis News

Report Annapolis News

Annapolis, MD
33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy