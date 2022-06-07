Man found guilty of murdering disabled Pacheco resident

PACHECO, Calif. ( KRON ) — A man was found guilty on Wednesday of murdering a disabled Pacheco man in 2019. Taylor Aaron Goode, 44, was convicted by a Contra Costa County jury for the death of 29-year-old Erick Marshall Ousey, who was diagnosed with a severe intellectual disability.

Investigators found that Goode and Ousey got into an altercation near the California Grand Casino on July 5, 2019. Security footage and witness statements revealed that Goode punched and kicked Ousey while following him around the perimeter of the casino, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney.

Ousey was attempting to defend himself when Goode stabbed him with a knife. He then ran away from Goode and collapsed across the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Goode, who the DA identified as a homeless man, has a history of violent crime. At the time of Ousey’s murder, he was on parole for stabbing a convenience store clerk in 2015. He was also found guilty of assaulting another man with a knife in 2018.

Goode was convicted of second-degree murder for Ousey’s death. He is facing 35 years in prison.

