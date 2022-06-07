ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

NJ students honor classmate with gun violence awareness walk

By Mira Wassef, Andrew Ramos
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ijsw0_0g2Yhqw300

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Paterson students honored their late classmate, Robert Cuadra, with a walk dedicated to him on Monday.

Cuadra, an 18-year-old straight-A student, was tragically killed earlier this year when he was caught in the crossfire while helping his grandmother bring in groceries. His classmates at HARP Academy along with administrators and city officials took to the school’s field in what was the first-annual gun violence awareness walk.

They hope this is the beginning of a much-needed change in their city. A shooting over the weekend in Paterson left three people wounded.

Cuadra’s mother, Ivernis Santiago, was overwhelmed to see the turnout on Monday. She’s now determined to change the dark moment of losing her son into one that shines a light.

The teen’s school and family are now raising money for a gun-violence awareness foundation and for a scholarship in his name.

The headlines of gun violence from across the country weighed heavily on many of them during their walk. So far this year, the United States has had over 230 mass shootings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Brooklyn DA, other leaders host students for gun violence lesson

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Schools were closed Thursday, but that didn’t stop students from taking in a lesson. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, along with other community leaders, hosted dozens of high schoolers during an anti-gun violence summit. The event provided a space for students to talk about the pain, and trauma, that comes along […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Bronx residents march to end gun violence

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Families in the Bronx dressed in orange and shut down Saint Ann’s Avenue during a march on Wednesday to send a message: stop the violence. In the last two months, two students have been killed by gun violence in the Bronx. Neither were the intended targets. Angellyh Yambo, 16, was shot […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Adams, new gun violence czar detail plan to make NYC safer

NEW YORK (PIX 11) — Mayor Eric Adams and his administration’s new gun violence prevention czar detailed their plan Thursday to stem the tide of shootings in New York City. Adams, who testified Wednesday at a congressional hearing on tighter gun legislation, told PIX11 Morning News that commonsense laws are needed to “dam every river […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Grief-stricken mom demands answers after NJ toddler dies at day care

CLIFTON, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey mom is demanding to know what happened during nap time at her toddler’s day care this week after she received a phone call Tuesday that her little girl, Vanessa Camila Gomez, was unresponsive.   The 21-month-old child, who was enrolled at Step by Step Daycare in Clifton, was pronounced […]
CLIFTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange mother seeks answers after baby’s death at hospital

SUMMIT, NJ — For Dominique Simmons, of East Orange, March 25 is a night she will never forget. “I brought my daughter to the hospital. I wanted to make sure she could breathe. Something was blocking her throat,” Simmons said in an interview with Record-Transcript on Friday, May 13. “I brought her to Overlook Hospital. I was just going to go to any normal hospital in Essex County, but the doula who helps assist with home births said she takes her kids to Overlook Hospital. I’m a transportation driver for Life Ride. I knew where it was because I dropped a lot of people over there.”
EAST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nj#Harp Academy#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

While mayor asks Congress for gun reform, a point-blank shooting in the Bronx

FORDHAM, The Bronx (PIX11) — An assassination-style shooting in the middle of the day was at least the third shooting incident in the city on Wednesday. It happened while Mayor Eric Adams called on Congress to approve legislation and take other measures to restrict access to guns and reduce gun violence. “The clock is ticking, […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Bronx teen rescued from Poughkeepsie hotel is missing again

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Bronx girl who was found in a Poughkeepsie hotel in April after she was missing for 10 days disappeared again on Thursday, police said Friday.  Mariah Sanchez, who wrote on Instagram in late April about her troubled childhood, was last seen leaving Bronx Care Health Center at 1775 Grand […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brothers, 19, 16, drown in Bayonne school pool, officials say

BAYONNE, N.J. (PIX11) — Two teenage brothers drowned at a school pool in Bayonne on Wednesday night, police said Thursday. The brothers, ages 16 and 19, were swimming at the Lincoln Community School Pool when they became distressed in the deep end around 8:30 p.m., witnesses and the three lifeguards on duty told police. One […]
BAYONNE, NJ
PIX11

NYC parents adjust to end of toddler mask mandate, pandemic life

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — New York City parents continue to roll with the constant changes of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the upcoming end of a mandate requiring toddlers to wear face masks in schools and other education settings. At a packed Park Slope playground, one woman told PIX11 News that she was happy to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy