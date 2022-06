The #7 MDI Trojans fell to the #2 Old Town Coyotes 10-4 in the Class B North Quarterfinals on Wednesday evening, June 8th at Mahaney Diamond on the University of Maine campus. Old Town scored twice in the bottom of the 1st inning and never trailed. The game was 6-4 at the end of the 5th inning before the Coyotes scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to put the game away.

OLD TOWN, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO