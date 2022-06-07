ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Parking Lot At Fargodome Being Transformed Into RibFest 2022

By Brandon Blakney
kvrr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Organizers say its the official kickoff to summer, bringing the community together for good food, good vibes, and nice weather. This years RibFest will feature 12 to 15...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 1

Related
ndsu.edu

10 things to do in Fargo-Moorhead this summer

Summer is a time to get outside and experience all the great things Fargo-Moorhead has to offer. We love to stay active by running, walking, hiking, kayaking and biking. And there is nothing better than lounging by the water under a cloudless, sunny, blue sky. We also have access to...
kvrr.com

Video: Giant Bob Dylan mural captures attention in downtown Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – We’re about to start seeing a lot more of one of Minnesota’s most famous faces in downtown Fargo, three stories’ worth of Bob Dylan, to be precise. The new mural, by San Pedro, California-based artist Jules Muck, appeared this week on the Viking Hotel Building, now known as the Bison Apartments, in the 400-block of Broadway.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Ribfest vendors say Fargo is one of the best places to serve BBQ

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The 26th Annual Happy Harry’s RibFest continues to attract a stable of vendors all over the country and even Australia to answer the BBQ cravings of people in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Vendors say the community and hospitality of Fargo keeps them coming back year after year.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Lifestyle
1390 Granite City Sports

‘Luxury” Grain Bin AirBNB in Alexandria Great Weekend Getaway

Those are two words that I haven't heard together- luxury and grain bin. But that is exactly how this AirBNB has been described. Since this is in Alexandria, it would be a great getaway that's not too far away from St. Cloud and Central Minnesota. There are 8 bins in total in this grouping. Each one is set up for 1 to 2 people, but you could have a group stay if you just rented out all 8 of them at once.
lakesarearadio.net

Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes Closes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes has announced their closure. The business which opened in November 2018 after purchasing and remodeling The Speakeasy announced on Facebook, Tuesday that they’ve been unable to hire enough people to provide a level of service and quality that meets Spitfire’s standards.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Video shows cockroaches at a downtown Fargo restaurant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”Shock, fear, I’ve never seen anything like that on our premises,” said Taylor Snelling, co-owner of Mezzaluna. A video started circulating on social media, showing what appears to be cockroaches on the walls of Mezzaluna. “I was like this is not...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fargodome#Good Food#Pulled Pork#Barbecue#Ribfest
Hot 97-5

ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – How Far From BisMan???

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Pet Connection: Meet Roxii

We have an energetic, curious girl joining us for Pet Connection this week. But before you can scoop her up, she’s got to spend some time recovering from a recent surgery. Our friends at the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes explain as they introduce us to Roxii.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

Fargo dad golfs 100-hole marathon for sick daughter

OXBOW, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo man is raising money for his 12-year-old daughter battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma by golfing 100 holes in one day at Oxbow Country Club. Chris Hanson is calling this the 100 Holes of Hope and the Lend a Hand Up non-profit through the Dakota Medical Foundation partners with the family throughout his daughter’s journey.
FARGO, ND
Times-Online

Construction scheduled to begin June 9 on Valley City Main Street

BISMARCK, N.D. - Construction is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 9, from Third Street SW to the east city limits. . The project will consist of adding a chip sealcoat to the top of existing pavement surface and installing grooved pavement markings. Flaggers and a pilot car will be present at times. 
VALLEY CITY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
SuperTalk 1270

Long Island Medium To Connect With The Dead Live In ND

Admit it, you're curious what dead people are up to these days. Legions of Theresa Caputo fans will soon perhaps have that opportunity!. The star of TLC's Long Island Medium is scheduled to appear Thursday, September 22nd at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks. Tickets start at $47.75 and certainly don't guarantee you a reading. Theresa was actually in Grand Forks just three years ago. She was also last scheduled to appear in 2018 in Bismarck.
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

Fergus Falls man victim of drowning in Big Detroit Lake, identity released

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – A 20-year-old Fergus Falls man drowned on Big Detroit Lake in Detroit Lakes after he jumped from a pontoon. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says a dive team recovered the body several hours later. Glander said Jette Frandson was with three others on the...
KNOX News Radio

EGF to release South side bridge RFP

Without discussion the East Grand Forks council agreed last night (Tuesday) to hire a consultant through an R-F-P to further work on a new south end bridge. The target location is 32nd Avenue South on the Grand Forks side. The RFP says with the possibility of additional federal or state...
GRAND FORKS, ND
newsdakota.com

40th Anniversary Of The Priesthood Of Monsignor Skonseng

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Several parishioners and priests from the Fargo Diocese celebrated the 40th anniversary of the ordination to the priesthood of Reverend Monsignor Dennis Skonseng in St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in Valley City on June 6th. His Excellency, The Most Reverend John T. Folda gave the...
VALLEY CITY, ND
SuperTalk 1270

In North Dakota – 5 Things That Make You Do A Double-Take

So exactly what is a "Double-Take?" I'll try and describe what it means in my own words, ahhh let's say you are out and about in Bismarck/Mandan on a hot summer day, and you look over and see someone walking a cat on a leash. Your brain tells you almost instantly that what you saw was definitely not something you see every day, or in your life for that matter - so you look over real quick again ( a double-take ) just to make sure you're not going crazy. I was thinking this morning about how many things we/us/I come across in North Dakota that cause us to do a patented Double-Take.
BISMARCK, ND
KNOX News Radio

Construction to close GFK commercial air traffic later this summer

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced grants to 18 North Dakota airports totaling over $16.2 million dollars. The Grand Forks Airport will pick up the largest chunk of change at $6.75 million. The grant is funded under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The intent to fund the project was first announced by the Secretary of Transportation in September of that year.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Vehicle fire in West Fargo put out

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a truck to go up in flames. Crews were called to the 300 block of 23rd Ave. E. behind Costco around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, June 10. Shortly after responding, crews were able to put...
WEST FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy