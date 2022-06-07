ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

Early Voting in Cass County officially underway

By Hami Arain
kvrr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Early voting in Cass County is underway for the primary election featuring the Fargo mayoral race and crowded city commission race which has 15 candidates running for two open slots. It’s Fargo’s second...

www.kvrr.com

froggyweb.com

Candidate for Fargo mayor will not be cited following I-94 crash

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo mayoral candidate Michael Borgie will not be cited for a collision on I-94 in Fargo early Thursday. State Patrol Sgt. Adam Malafa says Borgie struck a DOT sign with his pickup on I-94 at 45th Street S shortly before 6:30 a.m. He says Borgie suffered minor injuries.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

City Commission stalls 2-2 on former police officer’s termination vote

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An appeal hearing for former Fargo Police Officer Justin Nachatilo results in a 2-2 vote from city commissioners which upholds his termination. Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney had a misvote that caused some confusion and resulted in a revote. Mahoney and Commissioner Arlette Preston voted in...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Road Construction Begins Monday on Highway 20

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Motorists are being informed of road construction that’s scheduled to begin on North Dakota Highway 20. On June 13, the construction zone will begin at the intersection of 1st Ave and 4th St N and follows the ND Highway 20 corridor to the end at the intersection of 12th Ave and 13th St NE.
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Crookston city ordinance sparks concerns for food truck owners

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - As more food trucks are eyeing Crookston as a spot to operate their business, the city is taking precautionary action by enforcing an ordinance, requiring them to have a license. Some food truck owners say it’s kind of late for that. Landen Duckworth,...
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

EGF to release South side bridge RFP

Without discussion the East Grand Forks council agreed last night (Tuesday) to hire a consultant through an R-F-P to further work on a new south end bridge. The target location is 32nd Avenue South on the Grand Forks side. The RFP says with the possibility of additional federal or state...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

EAST GRAND FORKS ARREST FLEEING MAN THAT FLED AND JUMPED INTO THE RED RIVER

On Friday, June 9, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., East Grand Forks Police Department (EGFPD) Officer Parker Knaack was on routine patrol in Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, when he observed a silver GMC pickup traveling eastbound on Demers Avenue. As he passed the pickup, Officer Knaack observed a lone male driver wearing a red sweatshirt. Officer Knaack observed that the pickup turned left onto 2nd Street N.W. and traveled northbound. Officer Knaack turned onto River Street N.W. and traveled northbound to the intersection with Patriotism Drive. At that time, Officer Knaack activated his radar, which indicated that the pickup was traveling 41 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour speed zone. Officer Knaack further observed that as the pickup approached the intersection with 4th Street N.W., the pickup failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign at that intersection, and then the pickup turned left without using its turn signal. Officer Knaack attempted to follow the pickup and catch up to it. Officer Knacck noted that the pickup was driving erratically and that he was not closing the distance on the pickup. Officer Knaack again activated his radar which indicated that the pickup was traveling 43 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone on River Road N.W. Officer Knaack then activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the pickup.
GRAND FORKS, ND
battlelakereview.com

LACC Updates, Changes

There are some exciting things happening at the Lakes Area Community Center in Battle Lake including some new changes to make the community aware of. Please note, as previously announced, we are no longer owners of the building on 112 Main St. in Battle Lake. See The Review for more.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
newsdakota.com

Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office Building Request Fails

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A request to build a storage building for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office failed after there were no motions made to approve a bid. Commissioner Ramone Gumke was not present. Earlier this year, Sheriff Chad Kaiser informed the commission of a need to build...
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
THOMPSON, ND
kvrr.com

Man arrested after swimming across Red River in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – A Cass Lake, Minnesota man is charged for fleeing and unauthorized use of a vehicle after getting arrested after swimming across the Red River early Thursday morning. Around 3:30 an East Grand Forks officer saw a pickup speeding, driving erratically and not pulling...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
ndsu.edu

10 things to do in Fargo-Moorhead this summer

Summer is a time to get outside and experience all the great things Fargo-Moorhead has to offer. We love to stay active by running, walking, hiking, kayaking and biking. And there is nothing better than lounging by the water under a cloudless, sunny, blue sky. We also have access to...
valleynewslive.com

“March For Our Lives” rally to be held Saturday in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mass shootings like in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York have left many families broken after their loved ones were taken by these tragedies. Although these horrific incidents happened many miles away, activists in the FM area are saying no more. “Enough is enough...
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Construction to close GFK commercial air traffic later this summer

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced grants to 18 North Dakota airports totaling over $16.2 million dollars. The Grand Forks Airport will pick up the largest chunk of change at $6.75 million. The grant is funded under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The intent to fund the project was first announced by the Secretary of Transportation in September of that year.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo firearms instructor weighs in on gun debate

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With more mass shootings across the country since Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, people wonder when will the chaos end?. More cities across the country are experiencing the tragedy of gun violence. It has even affected people in Fargo where 24-year-old Malik Gill, of...
FARGO, ND

