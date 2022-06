The Portland, Maine real estate market has been scorching hot for years now, and it's not just high-end condominiums or multi-family units with tons of rental potential. Lately, some of Portland's hottest listings have been of the unique variety. Listed by Waypoint Brokers Collective, the sprawling property at 120 West Street is an eye-catcher. But its history and the changes the large property has endured over the last century are as substantial as the rather hefty price tag.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO