Pickens County, AL

Family of missing Pickens County man searching for answers

By Tim Reid
 4 days ago

GORDO, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Pickens County mother is desperate for answers in her son’s disappearance more than a year ago.

Paige Fields wants to know what happened to her 31-year-old son Preston Peeks, he has been missing since leaving his home in Reform in February 2021.

“We need closure, it’s really hard not knowing and I know he is with Jesus, but I don’t how he got there,” Fields said. “How did this happen and who did this to him and why? We need answers so we can grieve properly.”

Police investigating Jasper woman’s death due to ‘suspicious circumstances’

Fields believes her son was murdered although police investigators have yet to confirm that claim. Authorities with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office have not found the missing man’s body after conducting seven searches for Peeks. Sheriff Todd Hall says the case is still being investigated.

“Preston Peeks has been missing for a long time now and his family is very distraught about him being missing and would like closure. We feel there is someone out there who has a piece of the puzzle to help us to find Preston,” Hall said. “It’s an open investigation at this time.”

Fields says her son struggled with drug addiction and has been in trouble with law enforcement in the past. On the day he went missing, Peeks failed to report to his probation officer.

“He was an addict and he was in the system and had warrants for his arrest and he had problems with the law,” she said.

The missing man’s family is offering a $6,000 reward to anyone with information that could help the case.   Anyone with information can call the Reform Police Department or PCSO.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
