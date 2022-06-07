ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Families of students injured in Uvalde school shooting take legal action

By Julia Falcon
 4 days ago

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, June 6 02:36

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) - The families of four students injured in the Uvalde school shooting are taking legal action.

All four of the children suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School on May 24.

The shooting on May 24 killed 19 students and two teachers. At least 17 other children and adults were injured.

Attorney Thomas J. Henry and his team are investigating the facts surrounding the school shooting. This includes how the gunman purchased the guns and ammunition used, how he was able to obtain entry to the school, and the response by law enforcement .  Henry is representing the four victims.

"This initial lawsuit will allow us to discover evidence and possibly add other parties to the lawsuit, if necessary," Henry said in a release. "The discovery process will focus on the school system, law enforcement, social media, and gun and ammunition manufacturers."

The firm is also examining questions pertaining to the gunman's past, including potential red flags or threats of violence that may have been posted to social media or communicated directly to others but not properly reported to law enforcement, a release said.

Originally, the petition was filed against the gunman's estate. Henry is now exploring all available legal actions against all responsible parties for possible constitutional rights violations, gun law violations, and violations of laws, policies, and procedures pertaining to school safety.

