ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Ohio State's Maxwell Moldovan, former Buckeye Bo Hoag qualify for spots in U.S. Open

By Staff reports
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHg9P_0g2YgbPF00

Current Ohio State golfer Maxwell Moldovan and former Buckeye Bo Hoag qualified for next week's U.S. Open on Monday.

Both played in the qualifier in Springfield, Ohio. There were 77 players trying for eight spots. Moldovan tied for third with a two-round total of 5-under 135 (scores of 66 and 69). Hoag tied for fifth with a 4-under 136 (67, 69).

Moldovan is the first Ohio State amateur to make the U.S. Open since Will Grimmer qualified in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills. Grimmer went on to make the cut that year.

Hoag, an Upper Arlington native, turned pro in 2011 and played in the 2021 U.S. Open. He did not make the cut that year. He has one pro title, on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019. Last week, he played in the Memorial Tournament but didn't make the cut.

Rob Oller: Perfect weather helps Memorial go bogey-free, but clouds looming for PGA Tour

'I dread playing it’: How a good Memorial Tournament helps players avoid a U.S. Open qualifier

In the Columbus qualifier, held at Kinsale and Wedgewood in Powell , 13 of the 106  players earned spots.

Lanto Griffin and Chan Kim were first at 12-under. Griffin won the 2019 Houston Open on the PGA Tour. Kim has seven wins on the Japanese Tour. Davis Riley, who finished 13th at the year's PGA Championship, finished play one stroke behind Griffin and Kim.

Hayden Buckley won a five-player playoff on Tuesday for the 13th spot. Among those he defeated were 2015 Memorial winner David Lingmerth and Kinsale director of instruction Bob Sowards.

Former PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner withdrew after a first-round 73. Former world No. 1 Luke Donald failed to qualify.

The U.S. Open will be played at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, June 16-19.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State's Maxwell Moldovan, former Buckeye Bo Hoag qualify for spots in U.S. Open

Comments / 0

Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State to Sell Pieces of Old Turf Following New Turf Installation

You can soon own a piece of Buckeye football history. With installation for Ohio Stadium's brand new turf field officially underway, Ohio State has just announced plans for its old turf – they're going to sell pieces of it to fans. While the sale has not officially begun and...
OHIO STATE
buckeyescoop.com

Ohio State Camp Insider: The Most Impressive Players We Saw

Recruiting analyst Bill Greene has been covering college football recruiting and the best prospects in the midwest for years, so when he says something, it really means something. Bill covered one of Ohio State’s camps this week and came away very impressed with a few current Buckeye commits, as well...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Incoming West Clermont freshman, son of former Bengal garners offer from Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The son of a former Cincinnati Bengal has garnered a recruiting offer from Ohio State University. And he just finished eighth grade. Chris Henry Jr., son of the late former Bengal Chris Henry, announced earlier this week he had received an offer from the Buckeyes who say he performed well enough at an OSU camp this week to impress the coaching staff.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, OH
Sports
City
Springfield, OH
City
Powell, OH
City
Upper Arlington, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Big moments in Ohio State football history: The 1969 Rose Bowl

Long before the Bowl Championship Series or the College Football Playoffs, national championships came about as the result of votes. The best that you could hope for was a “consensus” championship; that is, the various voters – coaches, sportswriters, etc. – would agree with their respective polls. Because of the conference bowl tie-ins, an end of season game between No. 1 and No. 2 was pretty rare.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Meet Chris Henry Jr., the son of a former NFL player, who forced Brian Hartline to offer an eighth-grader: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Chris Henry Jr. forced Brian Hartline to do something he’d never thought he’d do as Ohio State football’s wide receiver coach. The 14-year-old is a member of the 2026 recruiting class headed to West Clermont High School as a freshman. He hasn’t had his first high school football practice, and yet he’s already made himself one of the hottest commodities in the state.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

DPS breaks ground on $11M renovation of Welcome Stadium

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is spending $11 million to upgrade Welcome Stadium, which has faced a lot of scrutiny in recent years especially after the Bengals practiced on the field and star receiver A.J. Green got hurt. Renovations are already underway to try and transform Welcome Stadium to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Buckley
WDTN

Ohio changes course on new COVID-19 cases

Ohio's COVID-19 cases showed signs of slowing last week as it marked little more than 17,000 new cases, and ended an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Houston Open#Buckeye State#Ohio State#Memorial#Wedgewood#Pga
westbendnews.net

Miller Named Jennings Outstanding Ohio Superintendent Performance Award Finalist

Dr. Martin Miller, superintendent of Antwerp Local Schools, has been selected as a statewide finalist for the Jennings Ohio Outstanding Superintendent Performance Award. Dr. Miller was nominated by the Board of Education and a committee of Ohio public school educators evaluated all applications to determine finalists. Miller was selected out of over 30 superintendents serving urban, rural, local and suburban communities who were nominated for this prestigious award.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

9 of the best Farmers' Markets in Ohio

There are literally hundreds of farmers' markets to choose from in Ohio. From locally sourced foods to unique one-of-a-kind items and even housewares, you can eat healthily and support small businesses this summer by shopping at farmers' markets.
columbusmonthly.com

Get Wild in Shawnee State Park, Ohio's Little Smokies

Experience a blend of adventure and comfort in one of the largest stretches of protected forest in Ohio. Shawnee State Park is a wild place. The official footprint of Ohio’s southernmost state park, near Portsmouth, is 1,095 acres, but Shawnee is nestled within the Shawnee State Forest, which in turn is adjacent to forested area conserved by private conservation groups. This all adds up to nearly 85,000 acres of tree-filled hills and one of the largest stretches of protected forest in Ohio.
SHAWNEE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Travel Maven

10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Ohio

Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why multiple flights to John Glenn International were diverted Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple inbound flights to John Glenn Columbus International Airport had to land in other cities Thursday. Arrival data from FlightRadar24 showed that around 11 flights were diverted, including planes from Denver; Las Vegas; Seattle; Charleston, South Carolina; and New York. The communications director for John Glenn International confirmed at least four […]
SCDNReports

Ohio Vandals Key Over 100 Cars in Small Towns

Vandals hit a small Ohio community hard, keying over 100 vehicles in a destructive overnight spree between Monday and Tuesday. Now police are asking for the public's help to track these crooks down. Police say the vandals left a distinctive calling card behind, marking every one of the targeted vehicles with a capital letter A.
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy