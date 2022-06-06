Current Ohio State golfer Maxwell Moldovan and former Buckeye Bo Hoag qualified for next week's U.S. Open on Monday.

Both played in the qualifier in Springfield, Ohio. There were 77 players trying for eight spots. Moldovan tied for third with a two-round total of 5-under 135 (scores of 66 and 69). Hoag tied for fifth with a 4-under 136 (67, 69).

Moldovan is the first Ohio State amateur to make the U.S. Open since Will Grimmer qualified in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills. Grimmer went on to make the cut that year.

Hoag, an Upper Arlington native, turned pro in 2011 and played in the 2021 U.S. Open. He did not make the cut that year. He has one pro title, on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019. Last week, he played in the Memorial Tournament but didn't make the cut.

In the Columbus qualifier, held at Kinsale and Wedgewood in Powell , 13 of the 106 players earned spots.

Lanto Griffin and Chan Kim were first at 12-under. Griffin won the 2019 Houston Open on the PGA Tour. Kim has seven wins on the Japanese Tour. Davis Riley, who finished 13th at the year's PGA Championship, finished play one stroke behind Griffin and Kim.

Hayden Buckley won a five-player playoff on Tuesday for the 13th spot. Among those he defeated were 2015 Memorial winner David Lingmerth and Kinsale director of instruction Bob Sowards.

Former PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner withdrew after a first-round 73. Former world No. 1 Luke Donald failed to qualify.

The U.S. Open will be played at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, June 16-19.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State's Maxwell Moldovan, former Buckeye Bo Hoag qualify for spots in U.S. Open