One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 89 in Jefferson Co.

WATERLOO, Wis. — One person was killed and three others were injured following a crash between a vehicle and a UTV on State Highway 89 between Waterloo and Lake Mills Monday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 89 at Lenius Lane. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a northbound vehicle on Highway 89 and the UTV, which was heading west on Lenius Lane, collided in the intersection.

One of the two people on the UTV died at the scene; the other was taken by MedFlight to a hospital with critical injuries, the release said. The two people inside the vehicle were taken to hospitals with unspecified injuries.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating what caused the crash.

Highway 89 reopened just before 9 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.

