ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 89 in Jefferson Co.

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8jSJ_0g2Yft5I00

WATERLOO, Wis. — One person was killed and three others were injured following a crash between a vehicle and a UTV on State Highway 89 between Waterloo and Lake Mills Monday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 89 at Lenius Lane. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a northbound vehicle on Highway 89 and the UTV, which was heading west on Lenius Lane, collided in the intersection.

One of the two people on the UTV died at the scene; the other was taken by MedFlight to a hospital with critical injuries, the release said. The two people inside the vehicle were taken to hospitals with unspecified injuries.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating what caused the crash.

Highway 89 reopened just before 9 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.

For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials say one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Dane County. Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrived just after 5:20 p.m. to the crash on State Highway 73 and County Highway BB in the Town of Deerfield.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

3-vehicle crash closes State Highway 73 near Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Wis. — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 73 north of Deerfield Thursday evening. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 73 and County Highway BB. ﻿ Officials said an 88-year-old Illinois man was heading west on Highway...
DEERFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the name of the bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this week on Madison’s west side. Officials report Thursday that 29-year-old Taylor Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The medical examiner’s...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Madison’s east side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for a driver they said hit a pedestrian and fled on Madison’s east side Friday afternoon. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lien and Eagen roads. ﻿ The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the vehicle that hit the person...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#State Highway#Traffic Accident#Jefferson Co#Utv#Medflight#Rewritten
wearegreenbay.com

Man dies after crash in Fond du Lac County

SPRINGVALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Pine River reportedly died after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on June 8 around 8 a.m. a call came in for a report of a two-vehicle accident on CTH M north of Davis Road. The incident happened in the Township of Springvale.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

2 arrested in Marquette Co. after officers find large amounts of marijuana, firearms in car

MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,275 grams of raw marijuana. According to a Facebook post, on June 3 a deputy stopped a vehicle in the City of Montello for a registration violation. After making contact with the four occupants in the vehicle, the deputy detected an odor resembling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
MONTELLO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Family displaced following kitchen fire on Madison’s near west side

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at an apartment complex on Madison’s west side Thursday night displaced a family, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 7:40 p.m. at an apartment in the 5000 block of Sheboygan Avenue. When firefighters got to the scene, they saw smoke coming from a first-floor window and a vent on the roof, according to a news release.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two arrested after chase that spanned multiple counties

FAIRFIELD, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Thursday following a chase that spanned multiple counties. Deputies were investigating a string of alleged commercial burglaries that had taken place around the county when they identified two suspects, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Beloit, and a suspect vehicle. They tracked the suspects to the Village of...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Family displaced after fire at westside Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family was displaced Thursday night after a fire in an apartment kitchen on Madison’s near west side. The Madison Fire Department states that its crews arrived just before 7:40 p.m. on the 5000 block of Sheboygan Avenue, near the Hilldale Shopping Center, for report of a fire.
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

One dead, one critical following crash in town of Waterloo

One individual has died and another was critically injured following a crash Monday in the town of Waterloo. According to information released Monday by Sheriff Paul Milbrath, on Monday, at 4:59 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle versus utility vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 89 and Lenius Road.
WATERLOO, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit burglary suspects arrested after 100mph chase

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Michael Dunaway, 36, and Denise Williams, 32, after a 100 mph pursuit that ended when the suspects crashed into a Rock County Deputy’s squad car, officials said. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police were investigating numerous commercial burglaries which have occurred all over the county. Detectives […]
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Driver involved in deadly early morning collision with bicyclist appears in court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver involved in a deadly early morning collision with a bicycle rider on Madison’s west side appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday. Dane Co. court records indicate Okima Jones has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The Madison Police Department also booked the 42-year-old on a count of hit and run causing death, but prosecutors declined to pursue that allegation.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy