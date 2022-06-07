Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 18 over Weekend; State Hospitalizations Down 36, Positivity Rate 9.56%

Photos By J.C. Martin For WestportLocalPress.com Click on an image to enlarge and open gallery. The match on Sunday was played before a large crowd on a beautiful sunny day at the polo grounds located at Conyers Farm in north Greenwich. Two teams new to Greenwich Polo faced off this year including Level Select CBD, a high end CBD products company and team La Fe, led by owner Louis Devaleix. Level Select defeated La Fe by the score of 10-8 with MVP Ezequiel Martinez having a big day, scoring six of the teams ten goals. In the other half of the draw on Monday morning, returning East Coast Bronze Cup champions White Birch Farm kicked off their season with a convincing performance over IGEA by a final score of 14-6.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO