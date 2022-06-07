ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 18 over Weekend; State Hospitalizations Down 36, Positivity Rate 9.56%

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Department of Public Health reported 18 more cases in Westport over the past...

Westport’s Gemini II Crew Hangs Out

The crew of Gemini II, a Swan 45 sailing yacht, relax as light winds carry the boat towards its next marker this evening off of Cockenoe Island. WestportLocal.com photo.
WESTPORT, CT
Wednesday Night Traffic off of Cockenoe Island

With light winds slowing things down, tonight’s sailing regatta was the scene of quite the traffic backup as dozens of local and visiting yachts raced to get around the E marker near Cockenoe Reef. The Wednesday night regatta tradition includes Cedar Point Yacht Club, Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club, and other local clubs with their vessels all joining in on the friendly after-work competition on the Sound. WestportLocal.com photo.
WESTPORT, CT
Best Selling Author James Patterson talks “James Patterson” to Packed Library Forum

The Westport Library was packed tonight as hundreds, both in the Trefz Forum and streaming online, listened to authors Nina Sankovitch and James Patterson discuss Patterson’s memoir: “James Patterson by James Patterson.” The duo discussed his life and experiences as he ventured from “a boy from small-town New York to the world’s most successful writer.” The free event by the Westport Library included a meet and greet when he also signed pre-purchased copies of the novel.
WESTPORT, CT
Greenwich Polo Opens 2022 Season

Photos By J.C. Martin For WestportLocalPress.com Click on an image to enlarge and open gallery. The match on Sunday was played before a large crowd on a beautiful sunny day at the polo grounds located at Conyers Farm in north Greenwich. Two teams new to Greenwich Polo faced off this year including Level Select CBD, a high end CBD products company and team La Fe, led by owner Louis Devaleix. Level Select defeated La Fe by the score of 10-8 with MVP Ezequiel Martinez having a big day, scoring six of the teams ten goals. In the other half of the draw on Monday morning, returning East Coast Bronze Cup champions White Birch Farm kicked off their season with a convincing performance over IGEA by a final score of 14-6.
GREENWICH, CT

