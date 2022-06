MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department confirmed a marked police vehicle was involved in a crash Tuesday evening. Capt. Saba Coleman said the marked unit and another vehicle wrecked in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Hitching Post Lane at about 6 p.m. She said both officers and the driver of the second vehicle sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO