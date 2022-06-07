ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Steve Harvey talks about his daughter Lori’s split from Michael B. Jordan

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPC0S_0g2YeNJb00

Steve Harvey is unbothered after his daughter Lori Harvey split from Michael B. Jordan. The father of seven discussed the breakup Monday morning on his radio show where he confirmed, “I heard about it.” He also made it clear he was on his daughter’s side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtAHS_0g2YeNJb00 Steve harvey

The “Family Feud” host said he wished the former couple well, explaining. “I wish them well. I’m team Lori, 1,000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her. I support her.”

Steve said “things happen,” and assured fans he’s doing fine and the split hasn’t impacted his life. “I feel fine. I’m fine. Ain’t changed my life none. I still gotta go to work,” he said. “I still gotta take care of my family. I still gotta keep putting this money aside for these grandkids.”

News broke this weekend that the couple called it quits. A source close to Jordan told People the 35-year-old was ready to settle down, but the 25-year-old wasn’t ready. “[She] wasn’t ready to commit. She is very focused on her career. [She] realized that they weren’t on the same page [while they] were making plans for their future,” they said.

RELATED:

Shakira and Piqué announce separation in a joint statement [Report]

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have broken up and called off their engagement [Reports]

Lori Harvey reveals her formula to lose her ‘relationship weight’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJ6MX_0g2YeNJb00 GettyImages

All in all, it seems like they still ended on good terms. The Family Feud host explained, “Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.”

The 65-year-old had no hard feelings towards the Black Panther star. “As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do,” he added. “He’s still a cool guy, you know, from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine,” he said. “People break up all the time.”

Following the split, Lori wiped Michael away from her Instagram account. The former beautiful couple started dating in the fall of 2020 and were official by January 2021. A source close to them told People, “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term.” “He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4460Td_0g2YeNJb00 GettyImages

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Lori Harvey Returns to Instagram With Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

Watch: Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey SPLIT After 1 Year of Dating. It looks like Lori Harvey is ready for a hot girl summer. Following news that she and Michael B. Jordan have called it quits after more than a year of dating, the model took to Instagram Stories to share photos and videos of the white-hot number she wore to pal Kristen Noel Crawley's baby shower over the weekend. In several selfies, Lori rocked a cream-colored crop top paired with a long leopard print skirt.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

The Reason Behind Michael And Lori’s Reported Breakup Is So Tough

I wish I could say it ain’t so, but it looks like Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s romance is really over after more than a year of dating. Though the duo has stayed silent on reports of a breakup, Lori scrubbed her Instagram of any sign of Michael. (I’m personally hoping that the photos are just archived and not lost forever, but I digress.) Following the split rumors, sources shared the reason behind Michael and Lori’s reported breakup, and it’s a toughie. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Michael and Lori for comment on the reported breakup, but did not hear back in time for publication.)
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
rolling out

Lori Harvey ripped by fans after posting her weight-loss strategy (video)

Socialite Lori Harvey is being pummeled with hate on social media after she published her stringent weight-loss diet that many fans called unhealthy, fake and unsafe. The stepdaughter of legendary comedian Steve Harvey normally doesn’t say much on social media, and this may make the 25-year-old Instagram star retreat even further from the public. That’s because many fans begged Harvey to reveal her successful weight-loss and workout strategy that enabled her to lose weight quickly. Yet, after Lori Harvey obliged her followers on TikTok by revealing her strict regimen, she was trounced on Twitter.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Benjamin Mascolo
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Bella Thorne
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Family Feud#Lsb Report
E! News

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are “Over the Moon” in New Maternity Photos

Watch: Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child. Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are owning their baby glow. The duo, who are expecting a baby boy together, celebrated their little one on the way with sunset maternity photo shoot during their babymoon on the beach. In pictures taken by Josh Ryan, Bre can be seen showing off her showing off her baby bump in an orange bikini top and matching sarong skirt as she took a walk on the beach with Nick.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kandi Burruss Was "Upset" With Andy Cohen For Asking Daughter Riley About Her Father

The ongoing tension between Kandi Burruss and Russell "Block" Spencer has been a thorn in the music legend's side. Block is the father of Burruss's eldest daughter Riley, and over the years, he has repeatedly come forward to speak negatively about the mother and daughter. He has often referred to Burruss as the side chick who got pregnant, while also stating that it's not his responsibility to "chase" after his child in order to form a relationship.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

The ongoing spat between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique caused mayhem over the weekend as social media users refreshed their timelines to get the latest. As the story goes, the two comedy icons were performing together in Detroit but it seems as if there was some sort of dispute over who was headlining the show. A clip of Mo'Nique taking to the stage to berate Hughley went viral, and he responded by questioning why she had a problem with him if she was upset over her contract.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Sheree Whitfield Says Drew Sidora Only Got A Second Season Because Porsha Williams And Cynthia Bailey Exited Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Sheree Whitfield made her triumphant return for Season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. The famous bone collector is ready to do her thing, and I am here for it. Kandi Burruss even stated that Sheree is “the queen of this season, I think.” Returning RHOA sophomore Drew Sidora is going after Sheree’s crown. Sheree […] The post Sheree Whitfield Says Drew Sidora Only Got A Second Season Because Porsha Williams And Cynthia Bailey Exited Real Housewives Of Atlanta appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline

While Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey weren’t shy about hiding their love for each other during their romance, the twosome called it quits less than two years into their relationship. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Son Wave, 9 Mos., Looks Just Like Sister Kulture, 3, In Cute New Photos

Cardi B, 29, gave fans some joy on June 4 when she shared brand new photos of her son Wave! The doting mom posted the adorable snapshots to celebrate the tot turning nine months old and she didn’t hold back. Her followers got to see several close-up pics of the happy baby posing and smiling, just months after she initially kept him out of the spotlight in the days shortly after his birth.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy