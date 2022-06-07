ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, MA

Blueberry Hill

outdoors.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. It is not often one gets to start a hike with a specular view after only covering a quarter mile or so, but the Phelon Memorial Forest grants you this gem of a view right away. Known locally as Blueberry Hill, from its rocky summit...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
outdoors.org

20's & 30's: Paddling on the Millers River #TrailsFest

Registration is required for this activity. Join AMC Boston 20's & 30's for a fun day of flat-water paddling on the Millers River Blue Trail in North Central MA! We'll paddle a generous portion of this six mile stretch of river before turning back and returning to where we started. At some point, we'll stop and enjoy lunch (bring your own!) on the river bank to refuel and break up the trip. Participants are encouraged to bring their own kayak or canoe, paddle, and PFD. Rentals are available on site, though availability is limited and reservations must be made in advance. Trip will start mid-morning in Orange, MA. Expect trip to take at least 5 hours, depending on group speed. More exact details, including start time, location, and a more complete recommended gear list will be provided to confirmed participants. Heavy rain or high winds cancel.
ORANGE, MA
outdoors.org

Hiking & Yoga at Timberlin Park, Berlin, (Moderate, C3C)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an outdoor workout that includes hiking, mindfulness, and yoga at Timberlin Park in Berlin, CT. This will be a 2.5 mile out and back hike. From Timberlin Golf Course we will hike to a lesser known view point on the blue blazed Metacomet Trail. Expect a steady pace with some water breaks. Once we get to the view point, I will guide you through a 30 min. yoga sequence to stretch and open up the body...no yoga mat needed. Space will be limited to 10 people. Please register at ct-amc.org/hiking/ under Current Hike Listing. Wear good shoes for hiking and bring plenty of water. Bug spray, sunscreen, snacks, and hat is recommended. We will meet at 10:00 at the Timberlin Golf Course parking lot. Rain or stormy weather will cancel the hike.
BERLIN, CT
outdoors.org

Mount Sunapee - Hike the Ski Mountains - Over 55

New Hampshire, Upper Connecticut River Valley/Lake Sunapee,. Registration is required for this activity. Number 2 in the series - Mount Sunapee (2745'). We'll take the Newbury Trail to the summit and descend the Summit Trail to the Mount Sunapee parking lot. Wonderful hike with magnificent views....and a picnic table at the top! 6.3 miles, easy to moderate. Join in this summer series - we will cover various peaks that are known for their winter ski resorts. But- we will follow the hiking trails to the same summit with great views. An Over 55 listing means any age can join but the pace will be slower with a few more stops on the steep stuff. Watch for individual postings for each but here is an over view of the peaks in our plan: (proposed dates are subject to change) Crotched Mountain, Francestown, NH. 2024' 6.8 miles loop (finished) Thursday May 5 Easy-Moderate Mount Sunapee, Newbury, NH 2745' 6.3 mile traverse with car spot. Friday June 10. Moderate Ragged Mountain and Balanced Rock, Andover, NH 2286' 6.3 mile traverse Tuesday June 21 Moderate+ Okemo Mountain, Ludlow, Vt 3343' 6 miles out and back. Tuesday July 26 Moderate Cannon Mountain, Lincoln, NH. 4082' 6 miles loop Friday August 12 Difficult Gunstock and Wildcat Mountain coming in September Registration Procedure: Registration is required, and the registration process is multi-step. To begin, you must click Register Now above, enter the required information, and complete the Questionnaire and the Risk and Release Agreement. Subsequently, you will be contacted by the leader, who will describe the next steps of the registration process. Upon completion of all steps, the participants will receive an email from the leader, via the AMC website, stating the participant is a Confirmed participant. Please note, that clicking on the Register Now button for RSVPing to this outing does not confirm registration. Only hikers who are of Confirmed registration status may join this hike. AMC Trip Policy (http://www.outdoors.org/volunteer/volunteer-resources/trip-policy) Register early because this will be limited to a small group. AMC Trip Policy.
NEWBURY, NH
outdoors.org

Cranberry Lake Preserve- Westchester County, NY (Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Cranberry Lake Preserve 1609 Old Orchard St, West Harrison, NY 10604 NO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION- Cranberry Lake Preserve is a 190-acre park operated by the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation. Beginners, old timers, new hikers, regular hikers, enjoy a good workout at a very moderate pace. About 2 hours (approximately 3 to 4 miles) of hiking up and down woods trails including the rock quarry used to build the Kensico Dam at the turn of the 20th century. Hiking poles highly recommended. Lots of rustic scenery. Portable restrooms on the premises. A joint hike with a local group. Meet 10 a.m. by the log building and parking area about a quarter mile inside the park after entering. Hike leader: Steve Galla 914-953-2222. Texting preferred except day of hike. Then call. Weather outlook is excellent (scheduled between two rain days).
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy