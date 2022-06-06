Tournament Roundup: St. Mary’s baseball upset by Pope Francis

The two-time defending Division 2 state champion St. Mary’s baseball team will not have an opportunity to continue chasing a three-peat, as the No. 5 Spartans were upset Monday at the hands of No. 28 Pope Francis by a score of 3-0 in the Div. 2 tournament Round of 32 at Fraser Field.

Aiven Cabral put together a strong pitching performance despite the loss, going all seven innings and allowing three runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts.

Tad Giardina went 2-for-3 with a triple in the loss, while John Nowicki (1-for-3) had the only other hit for the Spartans.

St. Mary’s closes out the season at 12-10.

BASEBALL

Division 1 Round of 32

No. 20 Lincoln-Sudbury 3, No. 13 St. John’s Prep 2

The Eagles trailed 3-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but their last-ditch rally came up just short at Pete Frates Field.

Payton Palladino went 1-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and one run scored in the loss, while Shane Williams went 1-for-2 with one RBI. The only other hit on the day came from Cam LaGrassa, who went 1-for-2 with a double.

Connor Remley took the loss after going six innings and allowing three runs on seven hits with one strikeout. Joe Williams tossed one inning of relief and allowed one hit with one strikeout.

St. John’s Prep closes the season at 13-8.

Division 3 Round of 32

No. 13 Oakmont 7, No. 20 Swampscott 2

The Big Blue were only able to scatter three hits in the loss, with Harry Riddell notching an RBI single and John Cuttle and Jason Bouffard each notching one hit.

Pierce Friedman pitched well despite the loss, allowing just three hits and striking out four over six innings of work.

Swampscott closes the season at 13-8.

No. 11 Dighton Rehoboth 3, No. 22 Bishop Fenwick 1

Bryce Leaman went 0-for-1 with the lone RBI in the loss for the Crusaders, while Anthony Marino and Dan Reddick each had one hit.

Marino got the start on the mound and went five innings, taking the loss after allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts.

Bishop Fenwick closes out the season at 10-12.

No. 5 Foxborough 6, No. 28 Saugus 5

The Sachems took a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, but back-to-back home runs from Ryan LeClair and Sean O’Leary led to a walk-off win for the Warriors instead.

Nathan Ing went 2-for-4 with a home run and one RBI for Saugus, while Ryan Anderson went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Drew Gardner (1-for-3) and Braden Faiella (0-for-4) each had one RBI in the loss.

Saugus closes the season at 11-11.

SOFTBALL

Division 3 Round of 32

No. 6 Austin Prep 12, No. 27 Saugus 0 (F/5)

Lily Ventre went 1-for-2 with a double for the Sachems, while Felicia Reppucci added the only other hit in the loss.

Saugus closes the season at 14-8.

BOYS LACROSSE

Division 3 Preliminary Round

No. 28 Bishop Fenwick 15, No. 37 Southeastern 0

The Crusaders saw 12 different players score at least one goal in their opening round victory at Donaldson Stadium Monday.

Bishop Fenwick (9-10) now moves on to the Div. 3 Round of 32, where the Crusaders will go up against No. 5 Foxborough Wednesday night (7:15) on the road.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Division 3 Preliminary Round

No. 29 St. Mary’s 17, No. 36 Lee 3

The Spartans notched their first tournament win in program history on the turf at Manning Field Monday.

Avery Laundry led the offensive attack with six goals, while Hannah Coleman notched four goals and Kasey Litwin added three goals. Goalie Payton Quirk earned the win in net after another strong performance.

St. Mary’s (8-12-1) moves on to the Div. 3 Round of 32, where the Spartans will go on the road to take on No. 4 Weston Thursday night (7).

BOYS TENNIS

Division 2 Round of 32

No. 12 Marblehead 4, No. 21 Nashoba 1

Marblehead got a pair of singles wins from Mika Garber (6-4, 6-3) and Aidan Ryan (7-6 (7-3), 6-1) before sweeping doubles play with the team of Jack Donovan and Dwight Foster (6-1, 6-0) and the team of Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock (6-1, 6-0).

Marblehead (13-6) moves on to the Div. 2 Round of 16, where the Magicians will take on No. 5 Sharon or No. 28 Melrose Thursday (4).

GIRLS TENNIS

Division 2 Round of 32

No. 13 Oliver Ames 3, No. 20 Marblehead 2

The Magicians got two singles wins, one each from Maddie Conlon (6-2, 7-5) and Charly Cooper (1-6, 6-1, 6-4).

Marblehead wraps up the season at 12-7.

Division 3 Round of 32

No. 17 Swampscott 3, No. 16 Cape Cod Academy 2

Swampscott (9-10) now moves on to the Div. 3 Round of 16, where the Big Blue will take on No. 1 Newburyport on the road Wednesday afternoon (4).

The post Tournament Roundup: St. Mary’s baseball upset by Pope Francis appeared first on Itemlive .