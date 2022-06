PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the information you need regarding the closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of June 10. I-10 eastbound is closed at 99th Avenue for bridge deck joint work from Friday 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. I-10 eastbound on-ramps at Dysart Road, Fairway Drive and Avondale Boulevard also closed. Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 99th Avenue. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell or Buckeye roads to travel beyond the closure.

