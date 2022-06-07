San Luis Obispo County polling place closed night ahead of election due to COVID-19

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Election's Office officials announced that one of the county's polling locations will have to be closed due to COVID-19 and lack of staffing – the night before election night.

The North San Luis Obispo County polling place at the Association of Realtors on 1101 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles will be closed to voters on Tuesday, according to Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano.

Voters who were assigned to that location will be directed to the polling place at Plymouth Congressional Church, located at 1301 Oak Street in Paso Robles, Cano said.

Anyone with questions can contact the Elections Division at 805-781-4989. Polling place and official ballot drop-off locations, as well as the County Voter Information Guide are available at www.slovote.com .

