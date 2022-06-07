ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnout increasing slowly for June 7 vote-by-mail election

By John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -  Heading into the Statewide Direct Primary on June 7, 18 percent of the voters in Santa Barbara County have cast their ballot.

The vote-by-mail election has been underway for a month,  and on Election Day there will be polling places also open.

Connie Rishwain dropped her ballot of at the County Elections office near Goleta Monday afternoon.  "Usually I don't wait but this is the first time.  I had the time to look at it all," she said.


The special drop boxes for ballots are out countywide.

"I think it works out pretty good if you have a nice place to leave your ballots that's pretty secure," said Bob Hoyt as he dropped off two ballots, one for him and one for his wife.

Many people said they enjoyed this vote-by-mail process and in their lifetime they said this is the easiest form of voting they have ever seen.
Most were surprised there so many ballots out and not so many returned.

Louie Drossel said,  it's perfect.  You can do it from the comfort of your couch.  I am out and about.  I live close by, it's easy."

For those who are not dropping their ballots off at the drop boxes or U.S. post office,  they can vote in person at a polling place or at the elections office.

If there's a registration issues,  you can still register even on election day,  vote a provisional ballot and if you are approved as a voter you ballot will count.

Rishwain said, "absolutely I had always done (absentee) ballots in the mail. It is so much easier,  it's like direct deposit to the bank."

One man had his ballot but not his envelope. He got his issue resolved in moments at the counter inside the election headquarters.

Stebastian Sterpa said, the employee said,  "no problem, picked up an envelope  just has me sign."
For those who are not dropping their ballots off at the drop boxes or U.S. Post Office,  they can vote in person at a polling place or at the elections office. If there's a registration issues,  you can still register even on election day,  vote a provisional ballot and if you are approved as a voter you ballot will count.

This election has local, state and federal candidates on the ballot.

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

