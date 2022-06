Bernie Mahan and Miriam Lopez from RoseWood Village. They are hosting a summer job fair–complete with carnival treats and raffles–at the Hollymead location on Thursday, June 30th from 11am to 5pm. Interviews will be conducted on the spot and open positions include a Program Coordinator, Cooks, CNAs, DCAs, PCAs, Med Techs, and LPN Shift Supervisors. More info: https://rosewoodvillage.com/

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO