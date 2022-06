CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Riverfront Market will be holding Marketeers Day next week in honor of the children who attend the market each week: the Marketeers!. According to a release from Old Town Cape, Saturday, June 18 will be dedicated as Marketeers Day. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 35 S. Spanish Street and will provide free nutrition and market focused children’s activities, live music, and live dance demonstrations.

