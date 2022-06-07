ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

City of Tulsa hosts Flood Preparedness Expo at Veterans Park

By Dominique O'Neill, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JELE_0g2Yb7Nr00

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa held a flood preparedness expo with leaders across Green Country to address the importance of flood insurance.

During the expo, leaders also broke down what homeowners should know when it comes to flooding coverage.

“Flood insurance is not covered under your standard homeowner’s policy,” explained Oklahoma Insurance Department Commissioner Glen Mulready.

Senior Special Projects Engineer for the City of Tulsa Gary McCormick told FOX23 that Tulsa was well positioned during the flooding in 2019.

“The 2019 flood event with no river flooding is just a testament to the City of Tulsa in its efforts in the last 30 plus years on how to address new developments along the river and protect the ones built in the ‘40s and ‘50s,” McCormick said.

The City of Tulsa said they are working on projects to address the problem area for flooding near 81st and Elmwood.

“We’ve currently got a project now to address some of the flooding issues for that intersection. It’s one of our more flood-prone areas,” McCormick continued.

Residents are encouraged to purchase flood insurance ahead of an emergency.

“As a homeowner, look to see what you have for insurance for your family to protect yourself and have a plan. Have an [emergency] kit,” Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management Hazard Mitigation Officer Matt Rollins said.

“Be weather aware. Just be aware of your situation,” Rollins explained.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Tulsa Tough

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Saint Francis Tulsa Tough kicks off June 10. It’s a three-day event that includes races, rides, and crits. Each day, participants will have access to new courses and venues. There are also races for kids. Schedule. You can find the weekend’s full schedule...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sapulpa nursing home closes due to staff shortage

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ranch Terrace Nursing Home located in Sapulpa, Okla., announced that it will be closing on August 15. The nursing home is unable to maintain legally required staffing levels. All residents that are currently living at Ranch Terrace will be transferred to other nursing homes...
SAPULPA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Elmwood, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Dozens marched in north Tulsa to end gun violence, promote unity

TULSA, Okla. — The third annual Unity Over Violence Prayer March started Friday at Vernon AME Church in Greenwood. This is the third year they’re doing this march, but organizers said the timing is so important. A few dozen people walked in this year’s march. Attendees walked from...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Mccormick
koxe.com

Missing Breckenridge, Texas Woman Found in Oklahoma City

BRECKENRIDGE – According to information shared by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department through social media, a missing Breckenridge woman has been found in Oklahoma City. The statement reads – “On June 8, 2022 Bonnie Lucas was located in Oklahoma City after being reported missing. She has been reunited with family and is under the care of medical professionals. As we celebrate the news that she is now safe, the family is requesting privacy as her disappearance is still under investigation. If anyone reading this feels alone, scared, or lost, we encourage you to keep pushing forward and never lose hope.”
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Flood Mitigation#Emergency Management#Flood Insurance#Flood Preparedness Expo#Green Country
KRMG

Henryetta native Troy Aikman, AT&T donates computers to Okmulgee County students

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Henryetta native and football legend Troy Aikman has partnered with AT&T and Compudopt to donate 300 computers to schools in Okmulgee County. “The community of Henryetta is second-to-none, people with a lot of heart who helped make me the man I am today,” said Aikman. “The teachers work so hard to give their students the best education possible, and they deserve the resources needed to flourish in school. I am very proud to partner with organizations like AT&T and Compudopt to equip students from my hometown with the tools they need to succeed.”
HENRYETTA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live PD set to return with new name

TULSA, Okla. — Former Co-Host of Live PD and former Tulsa Police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin told FOX23 the show is coming back with a new name: On Patrol Live. Larkin said he was pumped about the new show, and he explained it will show viewers what police departments across the country deal with on a day-to-day basis.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy