Tulsa, OK

City of Tulsa hosts Flood Preparedness Expo at Veterans Park

By Dominique O'Neill, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa held a flood preparedness expo with leaders across Green Country to address the importance of flood insurance.

During the expo, leaders also broke down what homeowners should know when it comes to flooding coverage.

“Flood insurance is not covered under your standard homeowner’s policy,” explained Oklahoma Insurance Department Commissioner Glen Mulready.

Senior Special Projects Engineer for the City of Tulsa Gary McCormick told FOX23 that Tulsa was well positioned during the flooding in 2019.

“The 2019 flood event with no river flooding is just a testament to the City of Tulsa in its efforts in the last 30 plus years on how to address new developments along the river and protect the ones built in the ‘40s and ‘50s,” McCormick said.

The City of Tulsa said they are working on projects to address the problem area for flooding near 81st and Elmwood.

“We’ve currently got a project now to address some of the flooding issues for that intersection. It’s one of our more flood-prone areas,” McCormick continued.

Residents are encouraged to purchase flood insurance ahead of an emergency.

“As a homeowner, look to see what you have for insurance for your family to protect yourself and have a plan. Have an [emergency] kit,” Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management Hazard Mitigation Officer Matt Rollins said.

“Be weather aware. Just be aware of your situation,” Rollins explained.

