Carter emulates conservative role models in council bid

Mason Carter, candidate for District 5 County Council. Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Despite having just turned 18, Mason Carter wants to play a part in winning over the next generation of conservatives in Frederick County.

He helped form a teenage Republican club at Walkersville High School while he was a student there. Carter said he wants to help convince younger voters around the county who he sees being drawn toward more liberal ideas.

"I think I play a vital part in giving this next generation of voters an image of, ‘It's OK to be young and be a Republican. It's Ok to be young and be conservative,’" he said.

Carter is running against Frederick County Council Vice President Michael Blue for the Republican nomination in the council's District 5 in the July 19 primary.

Julianna Lufkin is the only Democrat registered to run in the district.

Carter has aligned himself with some of Frederick County's most well-known conservative politicians.

He said he was first drawn into politics by former President Donald Trump in 2015. He has sought advice and guidance from former County Commissioner Kirby Delauter, who represented District 5 on the first County Council from 2014 to 2018, and Delegate Dan Cox, who is currently seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

He said he's also a strong supporter of Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

In 2018, he noticed similarities between Delauter and Trump, Carter said, as both represented the new era of America First policies, including support for secure borders and deregulation.

Carter said he sought Delauter's blessing before deciding to run against Blue, and the former commissioner has served as a mentor during his run.

"We're very closely aligned with our political ideology," Carter said of he and Delauter. "We're both very, very strong conservatives that believe that the government works best when it stays off our back and out of our pocket."

As a mostly rural and agricultural area, District 5 ought to have the most conservative member on the council, he said.

He supports general conservative principles, such as deregulation and supporting individualism and "that state of being free, the power to do as one pleases to do," Carter said.

He said he would limit the county executive's ability to give out tax breaks and credits, and wants to reduce the county's property tax to balance out higher assessments.

Running in a district with lots of farms, he said, he supports letting property owners decide how their property is used.

"We need to do what we can to continue to preserve our agricultural land. In northern Frederick County, farming matters, and I'm committed to providing our farmers with a voice," he said.

While Carter believes the county can grow and protect the agricultural nature of areas such as District 5, he said he doesn't see much of a need or a desire for growth in his area.

People live in areas like Thurmont and Emmitsburg because they like their rural nature, he said.

As a conservative, Carter said, he's troubled by the changing demographics of Frederick County that have made the county more liberal in recent years.

Joe Biden won the county in 2020, he pointed out, the first time Frederick County had voted for a Democrat for president since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

Carter said he'd like the county to return to the days when people like Delauter, Blaine Young, and Billy Shreve were the dominant politicians.

"I'm willing to put in the work," he said. "I'm willing to knock [on] doors. I'm willing to make contacts with people to ensure that Frederick County goes back to what it once was — a very dark red county."