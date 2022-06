HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures will begin to heat up as we look to break the recent cool pattern. Above average temperatures and muggy condtions are likely into the upcoming weekend and early next week. This appears to be the hottest weather of the season so far as temperatures will rise into the 90s and even triple digits are possible. After highs top out in the 80s on Friday, the region is expected to be in the upper 80s to upper 90s on Saturday and then mainly 90s on Sunday. On Monday temperatures may range from 95 to 105 across the state. Isolated thunderstorms are possible with the upcoming heat with the best chance for widespread precipitation expected Tuesday night as a front moves through the region. Along with the thunderstorm chance, a brief cooldown is possible before the heat returns late next week.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO