SHILLINGTON >> It can be a time of mixed feelings for high-school athletes fortunate enough to be in a playoff run in early June. The thrill of contending for a state title is tempered by the realization of the academic year coming to a close, and summer vacation hot on its tail. That’s the pleasant dilemma in which Spring-Ford finds itself as a result of Thursday’s PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal-round game with Penn Manor.

SHILLINGTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO