Bridgeport, WV

Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, June 6

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth,...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Morgantown’s Goins hoping for continued impact at Cal U

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - His high school career couldn’t have ended any better, and now Jalen Goins is taking it to the next level. Goins signed to head up the road to California University of Pennsylvania where he’ll join the Vulcan men’s basketball program and reunite with his older brother, Seth.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Lowe’s Delivery Disaster: Customers left with thousands in damages

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Drivers contracted by Lowe’s have left massive amounts of property damage and its gone unresolved for months, one instance actually going as far back as New Years. A quiet New Year’s Eve quickly turned into the opposite for Brent Musgrove. “I was just falling...
WDTV

Black Bears fall to Frederick in home opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears are still searching for a win within the 2022 season after dropping the home opener to the Frederick Keys, 15-7. The Bears got out to a strong start, batting in three runs in the second inning to lead the contest. The Keys followed up with two runs in the third, then broke away from there.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Camper crashes into Stonewood home

STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - First responders are on the scene of a structure collapse in Stonewood. Crews were called to 4th Street where a camper crashed into a home Wednesday night shortly before 11 p.m. It’s unclear if severe weather played a factor in this incident. Authorities confirm to...
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
WDTV

WVSLA girls and boys lacrosse all-state rosters released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSLA released all-state rosters for girls lacrosse and boys Division I and II lacrosse programs after the conclusion of the 2022 season. First teams are listed below, with links to the full rosters at the bottom of the page. First Team (Girls) Chloe Travelstead, Fairmont...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Gov. Justice will not call a special session for gas tax holiday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced during Wednesday’s briefing that he will not be calling a special session to discuss a temporary pause of the state gas tax. This comes after careful consideration since revisiting the topic in Monday’s briefing. “People are hurting, but the bottom line...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Geraldine Anita “Gerri” Priest

Geraldine Anita “Gerri” Priest, 75, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center. She was born on December 6, 1946, in Fairmont; a daughter of Marjorie Juanita (VanGilder) Potesta and the late Mike Potesta. Gerri was a 1964 graduate of East Fairmont High School and a graduate of West Virginia University and Fairmont State College. She retired from Fairmont General Hospital as a Register Nurse. She was a teacher over the years for WVU Nursing. Gerri was active member at Mt. Sharon and Rose of Sharon Church. She also was the CEO at Bunner Ridge. In addition to her mother, Gerri is survived by her sons, James Michael Priest and his wife, Elizabeth, and Robert Edwin Priest and his wife, Tanya, both of Myrtle Beach, SC; her grandchildren, Carter Priest, Gibson Priest, Grayson Priest, Mackenzie Priest, and Baelynn Priest. In addition to her father, Gerri was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd G. Priest, who died on September 6, 1987; and her uncle Edwin “Bud” VanGilder. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor K.P. Musgrove, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Audrey Irene Cunningham

Audrey Irene Cunningham, 71, of Sutton, WV, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 8, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1950 in McDunn, West Virginia to the late Ocie and Dale Holcomb. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Terry Cunningham; sisters, Anna Mae Holcomb, Charolette Fern Tonkin and Donna Newham and also a brother, Walter Holcomb. She was a graduate of Cowen High School and married Roy Junior Cunningham in 1968. She and Roy made Little Birch their home shortly after and raised their three children there. Irene attended Little Birch Baptist Church. She enjoyed knitting, working out in the garden with Roy, cooking and feeding her family; most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, Roy Cunningham, sons, Randal (Adrienne) Cunningham and Raymond Cunningham. She was “Granny Irene” to 4 grandchildren, Tyler Cunningham, Meghin Cunningham, Kye Varney, and Jace Cunningham. Also surviving are a sister, Rosie Lee of Napier and a brother, Jimmy Holcomb of Minnesota. Graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Braxton Memorial Gardens, Sutton with Pastor Terry Cunningham officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to serve the Cunningham family.
SUTTON, WV
#Beacon Wealth Management
WDTV

Clarksburg City Council holds special work session to discuss the budget

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The budget for the City of Clarksburg was a topic of concern for several weeks as the time to submit the yearly budget was getting closer. Mayor Jimmy Marino and the council decided at last week’s regular meeting that they needed to meet and have specific work sessions to discuss the budget.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Fairmont State names interim president

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont State University Board of Governors voted on Friday to enter negotiations to name current Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost, Dianna Phillips, as the University’s interim president. “Over the last couple of weeks we’ve been very pleased with Dr. Phillips taking administrative...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

There’s no slowing down for Doddridge County’s Lexi Lamb

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Imagine loving a sports so much, you quit all the other ones you’ve played for years, “I was just trying to stay in shape for basketball, so I decided I’d try cross country because everyone said it was so much fun. I went to the first practice and fell in love with it. After that, I knew running was the sport for me so I just quit all of my other sports and I haven’t stopped running since,” said Lamb.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Chlorinator mishap at the North Hills pool leads to explosion

NORTH HILLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities received a call at about 12:30 Wednesday afternoon about a mishap with the chlorinator for the pool. According to a Wood County Dispatcher, the mishap caused an explosion by the pool. St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons....
WDTV

Class AAA all-state softball teams announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Seven local athletes were recognized at the conclusion of the 2022 West Virginia high school softball season. First and second teams, as well as honorable mention, are listed below. First Team. Autumn Stemple, University (So.) Second Team. Breonna Marietta, Morgantown (Sr., captain) Honorable Mention. Shelby McDaniels,...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Dates for North View bridge closure announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The North 13th Street Bridge will be closed beginning on Thursday, July 14th at 7 a.m. and remain closed to all traffic for approximately a month. Officials say there will be no eastbound access available to Rt. 50 until the bridge reopens. The recommended alternate route...
WDTV

Richard (Rich) Decker

Richard (Rich) Decker, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, June 06, 2022, at home, surrounded by his Wife and Children. He was the son of John (Jack) Martin Decker and Eva May Conley Decker. Richard is survived by his loving Wife, Tammy Freeland Decker, and his Children, Jessica Pritt, Allison Decker, and Mitchell Decker, his Son-In-Law, Jack Pritt, and a Granddaughter, he adored Victoria Pritt. Also, his sisters, Claudette Smith, and Priscilla Rockafellow, his Brothers, Samuel Decker, Patrick, and John Decker, and many Nieces and Nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers Bobby Decker, Ted Decker, and David Decker. Richard worked in the Cable TV/Phone business for over 20 years. First, as a contractor, then for AT & T. After retirement he had a handy man business. And loved spending time with his Wife, Kids, and Granddaughter. Friends may come to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A memorial service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport Police seeking help to identify man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Zorick with the Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the man pictured in connection with a leaving the scene. According to a Facebook post from the Bridgeport Police Department, the incident occurred in the UHC Spine Center parking lot. He was witnessed driving...
WDTV

Margaret Ann “Marge” Cooper

Margaret Ann “Marge” Cooper, 83 of Webster Springs, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home. She was born August 24, 1938 to the late Paul and Vivian Louise Ward Carson. She loved her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Mary “Skeet” Anderson

Mary “Skeet” Anderson, 73, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 6, 1948, in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary (Sliger) Murphy. Mary loved spending time with her family decorating for Christmas and enjoyed her Koi Pond and her old vehicles. Mary is survived by her husband of 57 years, James W. Anderson; her son, Kenny Anderson and his wife, Tracy; her daughters, Tammy Toothman and her husband, Virgil, and Rhonda Martin and her husband, Jesse; her grandchildren, Aaron VanGilder, Amanda VanGilder, Zachary Martin, Katelyn Frye, Kenny Anderson, Cassidy Rogers, Cheyenne Litchfield, and Cody Martin; and fourteen great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, John Sliger; and her sister, Wilda “Sis” Porter. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with her granddaughter, Pastor Cassidy Rogers and her husband, J.J. Rogers, officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to structure fire at Blacksville mine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire Thursday morning at the Blacksville Number 2 mine in Monongalia County. The initial call for the structure fire came in around 6:15 a.m., according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Units arrived on scene and said they had a...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Black Bears win first sudden death game, take series with Keys

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Black Bears have a second win under their belts on the season, this time from the MLB Draft League’s sudden death tiebreaker format. The teams got tied up twice, first in the sixth inning on behalf of the Keys, then in the eighth with two runs from the Black Bears.
MORGANTOWN, WV

