Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, June 6

Geraldine Anita “Gerri” Priest, 75, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center. She was born on December 6, 1946, in Fairmont; a daughter of Marjorie Juanita (VanGilder) Potesta and the late Mike Potesta. Gerri was a 1964 graduate of East Fairmont High School and a graduate of West Virginia University and Fairmont State College. She retired from Fairmont General Hospital as a Register Nurse. She was a teacher over the years for WVU Nursing. Gerri was active member at Mt. Sharon and Rose of Sharon Church. She also was the CEO at Bunner Ridge. In addition to her mother, Gerri is survived by her sons, James Michael Priest and his wife, Elizabeth, and Robert Edwin Priest and his wife, Tanya, both of Myrtle Beach, SC; her grandchildren, Carter Priest, Gibson Priest, Grayson Priest, Mackenzie Priest, and Baelynn Priest. In addition to her father, Gerri was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd G. Priest, who died on September 6, 1987; and her uncle Edwin “Bud” VanGilder. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor K.P. Musgrove, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

