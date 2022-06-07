ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Crash in Fort Morgan, 1 dies from injuries

By Aspen Popowski
UPDATE: Man identified in deadly Fort Morgan crash

FORT MORGAN, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Firefighters were called to a crash that killed one person in Fort Morgan.

The person was killed after a vehicle and RV were involved in a head-on collision along Fort Morgan Road Monday evening.

Mobile woman dies in Baldwin County crash

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department confirmed that one person was killed in the crash Monday, June 6. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at Fort Morgan Road between Pine Beach trail and Mobile Street.

Two others survived the crash, but it is unknown if they suffered any injuries. Currently, one lane is blocked and traffic is moving slowly.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

