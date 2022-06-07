Joanne Shaw Taylor to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre

Blues artist Joanne Shaw Taylor is coming to the Kalamazoo State Theatre. The performance will be held on Wednesday, November 2.

During the performance, Taylor and her band will play through her 2021 The Blues Album from start to finish. She will also be playing some of her fan favorite songs.

Taylor’s career began in 2002, when she was discovered by the Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart and asked to tour with his supergroup D.U.P. Her first studio album, White Sugar , was released in 2009. Since that time, her other studio albums have included 2010’s Diamonds in the Dirt , 2016’s Wild , and 2019’s Reckless Heart .

Taylor also has an upcoming concert film Blues From The Heart Live , which is scheduled to be released on June 10. The film will also include guest appearances from Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Mike Farris, and Joe Bonamassa. “It was an incredible evening and a show I’ll never forget,” Taylor said about the film. “I’m so proud of the film, and I’m honored to have been joined by some of my friends for this special concert.”

Taylor is scheduled to perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Wednesday, November 2. An artist presale for tickets is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. An online only presale is scheduled to start on Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. A public sale will begin on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online .

