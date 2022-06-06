ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, June 5

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth,...

www.wdtv.com

Related
WDTV

Fairmont State holds orientation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State held their annual orientation Wednesday morning. Incoming freshmen visited the University to get a first look at their new home in the fall. Students took a tour of campus, met with their classmates, and enrolled in classes. “College is a really scary time especially...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Together with Veterans looks for community input

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Legion Post 31 in Shinnston was working on an initiative to help lower the veteran suicide rate in Harrison County. Then expand across the state. Clifford Shingleton, facilitator of the local Together with Veterans program, received a call asking if the legion would help...
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

Ronald Lee Bartholow, Sr.

Ronald Lee Bartholow, Sr., 74, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born February 17, 1948 in Fairmont, a son of the late Rev. George William Bartholow and Evelyn Cox Bartholow. Ronald was the owner of E&R Trucking, E&R Auto, SOS Salvage, and Mark’s Towing. He was a member of the Marion County Police Reserves. Ronald enjoyed racing (Stock Car #4), fishing, cooking, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and friends. Ronald is survived by his children, Tomma Kay McDaniel and her husband Chris of Kingwood, Roni Sue Gillispe of Tennessee, Marie Owens and her husband Willie of Fairmont, Ann Miller and her husband Chris Robinson of Myrtle Beach, SC, Brenda McDaniel and her husband Chris of Lumberport, WV, Ronald Lee Bartholow II of Fairmont, WV, and Tabatha King and her husband Timmy of Farmington; 19 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, companion, Rebecca McAtee of Fairmont, sister, Patricia Tennant of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his daughter, Chloe Bartholow; brother, Lawrence William Bartholow; and uncle Jerry Cox. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Linn Cemetery in Benton’s Ferry. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Geraldine Anita “Gerri” Priest

Geraldine Anita “Gerri” Priest, 75, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center. She was born on December 6, 1946, in Fairmont; a daughter of Marjorie Juanita (VanGilder) Potesta and the late Mike Potesta. Gerri was a 1964 graduate of East Fairmont High School and a graduate of West Virginia University and Fairmont State College. She retired from Fairmont General Hospital as a Register Nurse. She was a teacher over the years for WVU Nursing. Gerri was active member at Mt. Sharon and Rose of Sharon Church. She also was the CEO at Bunner Ridge. In addition to her mother, Gerri is survived by her sons, James Michael Priest and his wife, Elizabeth, and Robert Edwin Priest and his wife, Tanya, both of Myrtle Beach, SC; her grandchildren, Carter Priest, Gibson Priest, Grayson Priest, Mackenzie Priest, and Baelynn Priest. In addition to her father, Gerri was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd G. Priest, who died on September 6, 1987; and her uncle Edwin “Bud” VanGilder. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor K.P. Musgrove, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

What possible disaster declaration could mean for NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following major flooding across the state on May 6th, Governor Jim Justice has asked president Joe Biden to issue a disaster declaration. If the request is granted, money won’t just be available for the three counties that were in a state of emergency that day, all 55 counties in the state will be eligible.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Audrey Irene Cunningham

Audrey Irene Cunningham, 71, of Sutton, WV, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 8, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1950 in McDunn, West Virginia to the late Ocie and Dale Holcomb. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Terry Cunningham; sisters, Anna Mae Holcomb, Charolette Fern Tonkin and Donna Newham and also a brother, Walter Holcomb. She was a graduate of Cowen High School and married Roy Junior Cunningham in 1968. She and Roy made Little Birch their home shortly after and raised their three children there. Irene attended Little Birch Baptist Church. She enjoyed knitting, working out in the garden with Roy, cooking and feeding her family; most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, Roy Cunningham, sons, Randal (Adrienne) Cunningham and Raymond Cunningham. She was “Granny Irene” to 4 grandchildren, Tyler Cunningham, Meghin Cunningham, Kye Varney, and Jace Cunningham. Also surviving are a sister, Rosie Lee of Napier and a brother, Jimmy Holcomb of Minnesota. Graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Braxton Memorial Gardens, Sutton with Pastor Terry Cunningham officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to serve the Cunningham family.
SUTTON, WV
WDTV

WVSLA girls and boys lacrosse all-state rosters released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSLA released all-state rosters for girls lacrosse and boys Division I and II lacrosse programs after the conclusion of the 2022 season. First teams are listed below, with links to the full rosters at the bottom of the page. First Team (Girls) Chloe Travelstead, Fairmont...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg City Council holds special work session to discuss the budget

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The budget for the City of Clarksburg was a topic of concern for several weeks as the time to submit the yearly budget was getting closer. Mayor Jimmy Marino and the council decided at last week’s regular meeting that they needed to meet and have specific work sessions to discuss the budget.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Richard (Rich) Decker

Richard (Rich) Decker, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, June 06, 2022, at home, surrounded by his Wife and Children. He was the son of John (Jack) Martin Decker and Eva May Conley Decker. Richard is survived by his loving Wife, Tammy Freeland Decker, and his Children, Jessica Pritt, Allison Decker, and Mitchell Decker, his Son-In-Law, Jack Pritt, and a Granddaughter, he adored Victoria Pritt. Also, his sisters, Claudette Smith, and Priscilla Rockafellow, his Brothers, Samuel Decker, Patrick, and John Decker, and many Nieces and Nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers Bobby Decker, Ted Decker, and David Decker. Richard worked in the Cable TV/Phone business for over 20 years. First, as a contractor, then for AT & T. After retirement he had a handy man business. And loved spending time with his Wife, Kids, and Granddaughter. Friends may come to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A memorial service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Mary “Skeet” Anderson

Mary “Skeet” Anderson, 73, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 6, 1948, in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary (Sliger) Murphy. Mary loved spending time with her family decorating for Christmas and enjoyed her Koi Pond and her old vehicles. Mary is survived by her husband of 57 years, James W. Anderson; her son, Kenny Anderson and his wife, Tracy; her daughters, Tammy Toothman and her husband, Virgil, and Rhonda Martin and her husband, Jesse; her grandchildren, Aaron VanGilder, Amanda VanGilder, Zachary Martin, Katelyn Frye, Kenny Anderson, Cassidy Rogers, Cheyenne Litchfield, and Cody Martin; and fourteen great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, John Sliger; and her sister, Wilda “Sis” Porter. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with her granddaughter, Pastor Cassidy Rogers and her husband, J.J. Rogers, officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Dates for North View bridge closure announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The North 13th Street Bridge will be closed beginning on Thursday, July 14th at 7 a.m. and remain closed to all traffic for approximately a month. Officials say there will be no eastbound access available to Rt. 50 until the bridge reopens. The recommended alternate route...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport Police seeking help to identify man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Zorick with the Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the man pictured in connection with a leaving the scene. According to a Facebook post from the Bridgeport Police Department, the incident occurred in the UHC Spine Center parking lot. He was witnessed driving...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Deputy Baker’s wife | “He was the only one I wanted by my side”

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Loved ones of fallen deputy Tom Baker say he’ll be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile. WSAZ had the opportunity to correspond with Deputy Baker’s wife, who told us Baker was a ‘great officer and treated everyone the same’, but what she wants her husband to be remembered for most is his ‘huge smile and contagious laughter.’
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Margaret Ann “Marge” Cooper

Margaret Ann “Marge” Cooper, 83 of Webster Springs, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home. She was born August 24, 1938 to the late Paul and Vivian Louise Ward Carson. She loved her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Black Bears win first sudden death game, take series with Keys

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Black Bears have a second win under their belts on the season, this time from the MLB Draft League’s sudden death tiebreaker format. The teams got tied up twice, first in the sixth inning on behalf of the Keys, then in the eighth with two runs from the Black Bears.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Philippi man accused of ‘sprinting away’ from officers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man faces charges after officers said he “sprinted away” while being questioned about a stolen vehicle. Officers responded to a report of someone attempting to break into a truck at a Philippi restaurant Thursday evening, according to a criminal complaint. Officers arrived...
PHILIPPI, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to structure fire at Blacksville mine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire Thursday morning at the Blacksville Number 2 mine in Monongalia County. The initial call for the structure fire came in around 6:15 a.m., according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Units arrived on scene and said they had a...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man accused of strangling, threatening woman

MOOREFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was charged in Hardy County after officers said he strangled and threatened a woman. Officers responded to a home in Moorefield on June 5 for a domestic incident and met with three children who said the suspect, later identified as Oswaldo Xol-Coc, 28, fled from the scene on foot, according to a criminal complaint.
MOOREFIELD, WV

