Greenville County, SC

Greenville Co. Schools approves teacher salary increase, security improvements

By Asia Wilson, Robert Cox
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees voted Monday night to approve a budget which includes across the board increases to teacher salaries.

Included in the budget is a $2,000 increase to each level of teacher salary in Greenville County. The entry-level teacher salary will increase to $44,566.

The district said that all teachers will increase a step in salary along with all other eligible employees. If the step isn’t at least three percent or employees are not eligible for a step, they will receive a three percent pay increase.

The minimum pay in the district will also rise to $15 per hour.

“So, every teacher will see around a three percent raise and some, it will exceed that amount, when you add the $2,000 to the step–very significant for our teachers. Extremely significant for our other employees because we’ve moved our entry wage for our lowest wage jobs from $12.93 an hour to $15 dollar an hour,” said Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster.

“Our board has been extremely supportive for a number of years, in fact we shared that information tonight-how we’ve moved from nearly 30th in teacher pay, to the top one or two in the state,” Dr. Royster said. “Very committed to our teachers, the importance of the work they do, but also very committed to the commitment, the dedication, the hard work of all of our employees.”

The budget also sets aside $700,000 for security enhancements in the district.

The district plans to use a weapons detection technology system called, ‘EVOLV’.

District leaders said $700,000 will cover things like staff to operate it and software subscription. The board will have to discuss funding for the actual system itself at a later date.

“You’ll see that very soon – later this month,” Dr. Royster said.

Dr. Royster said they are also looking at other security enhancements, as well.

“There’s some grants available through the state, as part of the Governor and the legislator’s commitment to expanding school resource officers. We had several of those approved this year. And we have actually six grants submitted to DPS now– the state Department of Public Safety, to fund resource officers for schools that don’t have a resource officer,” Dr. Royster said.

The district said that even with the nearly $790 million budget, taxpayers will see their school operations-related taxes drop by around two percent.

Greenville County Schools expects to add 1,200 students in the next school year.

“This budget shows the commitment by both the Board of Trustees and the administration to invest in our teachers and other employees, which we know is one of the most important factors for student success,” said Dr. Roystert. “It is more critical now than ever before to show that education is a profession that is not only a worthy endeavor but also a career that is financially sustainable.”

The board voted to approve the budget by a 9-1 vote.

Here’s a breakdown of the budget items:

Expenditures Due to State Mandates: The items shown below are mandated through legislation and total $22,137,000.

Teacher Salary Step $5,902,000
Teacher Certificate Upgrades (i.e. bachelors to masters) 1,310,000
State Health Employer Contribution Increase 6,622,000
State Retirement Employee Contribution Rate Increase 6,592,000
Bus Driver State Mandated Increase 1,089,000
Langston Charter Formula Increase 622,000
Total $22,137,000
(From: Greenville Co. Schools)

Additional Expenditures: The following items totaling $45 million reflect priorities needed to meet local requirements of the Education Plan for FY 23.

Increases Associated with Student Growth $3,679,000
Fountain Inn High School (Expansion to Include Grade 10) 1,747,000
Special Education Teachers 827,000
Speech Language Therapists 207,000
Occupational Therapists 195,000
School Psychologists 175,000
Induction and Mentoring for First-Year Teachers 69,000
Greenville Alternative Teacher Education (GATE) Program 260,000
Special Revenue Fund – Students at Risk of School Failure 7,471,000
Special Revenue Fund – Aid to Districts 2,109,000
Interpretation Services 60,000
West Greenville – Culinary Skills Sessions with Greenville Technical College 11,000
Mastery Connect Graphing Calculator Software Add-on 29,000
Field Trip Request Software 30,000
Google Suite 324,000
Career Center Certifications 20,000
Marching Band Uniform Allocation 50,000
Increase Band and Orchestra Instrument Allocation 50,000
Arts Reaching Middle and Elementary Schools (A.R.M.E.S.) Program Expansion 106,000
Digital Classroom Management 187,000
Teacher Observation Software 92,000
Increase for Instructional School Materials 142,000
Teacher Salary Schedule Increase 13,786,000
Add Step 34 to Teacher Salary Schedule 174,000
Non-Teacher Salary Schedules Step Movement – Minimum 3% 6,210,000
International Teacher Fees 268,000
Increase Homebound Rate to $30/hr. 56,000
Adjust Elementary Counselor Allocation 1,302,000
Bus Driver Compensation for Years of Experience 133,000
Adjustment to Bus Driver Schedule to Two Rates 897,000
Reclassify Computer Technicians 105,000
Increase Assistant Principal Scheduled Work Days 519,000
Adjust Principal Salary – Internal Equity 820,000
Adjustment to Support Schedules for Minimum $15/hr. Rate 1,326,000
Coaching Supplements 326,000
Recruiting for Virtual/Online and Hourly Workgroups 46,000
Upbeat Principal Engagement and Retention Survey Annual Cost 27,000
Cost Increases for Existing Service/Supply Contracts 714,000
Audio-Visual Technician 92,000
Building Services Specialist 99,000
Security Enhancements 700,000
Total $ 45,440,000
(From: Greenville Co. Schools)

The Greenville County Schools budget is based on the South Carolina Senate’s current version of the state budget which has not yet been finalized.

Community Policy