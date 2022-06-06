Orkney part of 'scallop discos' fishing trial

Two more shipwrecks have been found while monitering a sunken vessel in the Caribbean Sea that was believed to be carrying lost treasure worth billions. They were discovered near the San Jose galleon, which sits off the coast of Colombia and is considered the holy grail of shipwrecks. Authorities were monitoring the wreckage with an underwater vehicle when they noticed two other sunken vessels nearby.They discovered a colonial-era boat and a schooner thought to be from around the same period as Colombia’s war for independence from Spain around 200 years ago.Navy commander Admiral Gabriel Perez said: “We now have two...

