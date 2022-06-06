Orkney part of 'scallop discos' fishing trial

The wreck of a royal warship which sank in 1682 while carrying the future king James Stuart has been discovered off the coast of Norfolk.The HMS Gloucester ran aground some 28 miles off Great Yarmouth following a dispute between James, then the Duke of York, and the ship’s pilot James Ayres about navigating the treacherous Norfolk sandbanks.It sank within an hour of the strike, at 5.30am on May 6, killing around 130 to 250 crew and passengers.James barely survived, having delayed abandoning ship until the last minute and needlessly costing the lives of many who, because of protocol, could not...
