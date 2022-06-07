Man killed early Monday in hit-and-run near Highway 99 identified

The pedestrian struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday near Parkway and Belmont avenues was identified by the Fresno County Coroner as Dale Black, 60, of Fresno.

Police reported that the collision took place about 1:45 a.m. west of Highway 99. Officers were flagged down by witnesses and found Black in the eastbound lanes of Belmont. Despite efforts by emergency workers, he died at the scene.

Police are investigating the hit-and-run, but did not release information on a suspect vehicle.